The Newcastle United FC Official 2020 Desk Calendar – Embarrassing must see from Ashley and Charnley

The Newcastle United FC Official 2020 Desk Calendar is a classic.

That is, a comedy classic.

It just sums up the person who owns the club and the minions he employs to run it.

Happy for any old tat to go out, just so long as it brings in a few quid for Mike Ashley.

Never mind the quality.

Never mind the poor unsuspecting Newcastle United fans who might buy this rubbish.

Or more likely, poor unsuspecting relatives who have bought you this comedy classic for Christmas.

Your poor unsuspecting granny or aunty who knows nothing about football, looking forward to your expression when you open your present.

Not quite understanding why, when you burst out laughing…

As you can see, a case of ‘let’s see what you could have had’…

Your chance to be reminded of the goalscorers Mike Ashley didn’t even try to keep, pushing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez out of the club as well as Rafa Benitez, so that the owner could force through his cunning plan of NUFC replacing them with a £40m non-goalscorer and a free transfer who struggles to even be fit enough to get on the pitch.

What a treat, a player (Kenedy) who started his last ever Premier League game back in 2018. The caption a classic as well. ‘Unhappy Mancunians watch on…’ as their team came back and won 3-2!

The icing on the cake though is surely Mr January 2020, ‘Ayoze Perez milks the applause of the Geordie public’, when the reality was that on 1 January 2020, Ayoze Perez was scoring at the Gallowgate End for Leicester and ‘milking’ the boos!

Now that Lee Charnley has finished his work on the ‘Newcastle United FC Official 2020 Desk Calendar’, here’s hoping he can make just as good a job of the Newcastle United 2020 January transfer window…

