The FA confirm how much money both clubs will make from live TV choice of Oxford v Newcastle

The FA have now revealed what the FA Cup fourth round Oxford v Newcastle replay is worth to the two teams.

Selections were announced late on Tuesday afternoon of which FA Cup replays had been chosen for live TV.

BBC1 to show Oxford v Newcastle at 8.05pm on Tuesday 4 February and BT Sport broadcasting Spurs v Southampton at 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 February.

The FA announcement (below) says that each of the four clubs in the televised matches will get an extra £72,000.

As for merit payment depending on how far you reach in the FA Cup, the losers in these replays will get £135,000, whilst the winners are guaranteed at least £180,000 for reaching the fifth round, something which Newcastle United haven’t done since 2006…

Interesting to look at the FA details (see below) of the prize money guaranteed at each round.

It is quite incredible the sheer number of clubs that take part in the competition.

From those who lose in the extra preliminary round and pick up £750, right up to the winners who pick up £3.6m.

As you go further down the leagues, it is clear just how massive the FA Cup still is for so many clubs’ finances, especially if they can progress and be picked for live TV.

A tough game awaits for Newcastle United, with Oxford United having everything to play for.

Payments made from The FA’s prize fund (number of clubs guaranteed at least that amount of money at each stage is in brackets):

Extra preliminary round winners (184) £2,250 Losers receive £750

Preliminary round winners (160) £2,890 Losers receive £960

First round qualifying winners (116) £4,500 Losers receive £1,500

Second Round Qualifying winners (80) £6,750 Losers receive £2,250

Third Round Qualifying winners (40) £11,250 Losers receive £3,750

Fourth Round Qualifying winners (32) £18,750 Losers receive £6,250

First Round Proper winners (40) £36,000

Second Round Proper winners (20) £54,000

Third Round Proper winners (32) £135,000

Fourth Round Proper winners (16) £180,000

Fifth Round Proper winners (8) £360,000

Quarter-Final winners (4) £720,000

Semi-Final winners (2) £1,800,000

Semi-Final losers (2) £900,000

Final runners-up (1) £1,800,000

Final winners (1) £3,600,000

The FA official announcement:

The schedule for televised Emirates FA Cup fourth round replays has been decided with BBC set to show Oxford United v Newcastle United and BT selecting Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton.

There are six replays in total with five set to take place on Tuesday 4 February and the other, Southampton’s trip to north London, scheduled for Wednesday 5 February.

Newcastle have been taken to a replay in both of their FA Cup fixtures so far this season, eventually beating Rochdale 4-1 in the last round before being held to a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park by Oxford.

That is the case for Spurs as well having through a nervous third round replay with Middlesbrough in the third round and surrendering their lead late on against Southampton in the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

The FA live broadcast fee is £72,000 per Club. Winning clubs will receive £180,000 from The FA prize fund and a place in the Fifth Round.

Confirmation of the full schedule of matches for The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Proper will be announced following the completion of the Fourth Round Proper Replays.

Fourth-round Replays:

Tuesday 4 February

Oxford United v Newcastle United (8.05pm) – Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Birmingham City v Coventry City (7:45pm)

Cardiff City v Reading (7.45pm)

Derby County v Northampton Town (7.45pm)

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town (7.45pm)

Wednesday, 5 February

Tottenham v Southampton (7.45pm) – Live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate

