Opinion

That was 2019 for Newcastle United – In with the new and out with the old

The end of another year at Newcastle United and indeed the end of yet another decade.

The media has been full of the bests and worsts of this last decade, whether it be sport, entertainment, Newcastle United or whatever.

Apologists or those simply out for mischief, may say what’s the problem with this latest NUFC decade, after all, the four decades previous didn’t bring any trophies either.

However, this has been a decade where any remaining hope and/or ambition has completely left the building, with the year of 2019 being the inedible cherry on top of the icing.

In the mad world of Newcastle United, just have a look at all the things that have happened in these past 12 months…

In January, we saw the NUFC transfer record broken for the first time in 14 years, with Miguel Almiron signed for £20m.

Six months later, the transfer window was broken once again, not only that it was doubled, £40m paid for Joelinton.

That came after top class multi-trophy winning manager Rafa Benitez was forced out of the club, one of the key reasons being he refused to hand control of transfers over to Mike Ashley and had refused to accept the signing of Joelinton because he believed he wasn’t what Newcastle needed and was worth nowhere close to £40m.

Mike Ashley reverting back to employing a head coach from the lower divisions who would take the job on the understanding he would have no say on transfers, only there to train/pick the team.

July 2019, Ashley put season/match ticket prices up all around St James Park at a time when most clubs are freezing ticket prices season after season. After big price rises the season before also, it meant some people were now paying more than 25% more for their season tickets than they had in 2017/18.

Five months later, Mike Ashley gives away 10,000 season tickets to fill the 10,000 empty seats at St James Park.

Strikers/attacking players Carroll, Gayle, Muto, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron have scored three Premier League goals between them in the 2019 part of 2019/20.

Meanwhile defenders Lascelles, Clark, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin and Willems have scored 10 PL goals in the 2019 part of 2019/20.

Newcastle United is a football club full of contradictions.

You are supposed to make your wishes and keep them secret as a new year comes in.

Not much of a secret when it comes to ourselves and Newcastle United.

Hopefully when we are looking back at 2020 and the end of the first full year of a new decade, we will be full of hope once again, prompted by new owners having replaced Mike Ashley with ambition on and off the pitch.

We can all dream and after all, who would have forecast that the club’s transfer record would be smashed twice with £20m and £40m signings of attacking players, even if in typical Newcastle fashion those two attacking players would go on to score only two goals between them in 2019.

We most definitely can’t have it all…

