Thank goodness for Jordan Pickford and small mercies (short arms…)

Jordan Pickford to the rescue!

Yes, Florian Lejeune was superb in those closing stages.

The Frenchman managing in the space of just 40 seconds to overtake Joelinton’s running total of Premier League goals for the season.

However, he couldn’t have done it without the help of the clown in the Everton goal.

Jordan Pickford had barely seen the ball in the first 93 minutes as Newcastle didn’t muster any threat whatsoever.

When he was called upon though, he did the business!

I still can’t believe that he is the England goalkeeper. we must surely have someone who is less worse than him.

Having a go at Jordan Pickford is nothing to do with him being a mackem when it comes to assessing him as a goalkeeper, that is simply the icing on the cake when he gifts Newcastle goals like these.

Florian Lejeune’s overhead kick was superb…but he would never have had the opportunity if ‘short arms’ Pickford hadn’t flapped so badly at a cross.

To then only 40 seconds later find himself standing a couple of yards behind the line as he attempted to save Lejeune’s equaliser…we now had the cherry on top of that icing.

Jordan Pickford managed in just 40 seconds to repeat his laughable unprofessional comedy act in that 3-2 match at St James Park in March, Pickford then the key figure in turning a two goal Everton lead into a 3-2 defeat. That day he was more concerned with trying to wind the Newcastle fans up, today he had to be content with a hissy fit after he realised that technology hadn’t missed him well behind the line as he ‘saved’ that 2-2 goal.

The question also has to be, just how long can the worst kept secret be kept.

I am of course talking about Martin Dubravka.

If the keepers had been swapped last night, I reckon it would have been around 4-0 to Everton.

On Saturday a similar story, Dubravka keeping Newcastle in the game and Kepa letting that soft winning goal in, the only save he had to try and make.

Pickford £30m, Kepa £72m, Dubravka £4m…the sums just don’t add up.

Martin Dubravka has played 74 Premier League matches in a row for Newcastle United and we have surely led a charmed life that no ambitious club has, as yet, come in with a serious offer for him.

With the crazy prices goalkeepers are going for these days, just how much is Dubravka worth?

One thing is for sure, he is priceless when it comes to his value to Newcastle United.

Without doubt, Newcastle would be in the relegation zone with a Pickford or Kepa, instead of Martin Dubravka.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

