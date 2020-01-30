Opinion

Stunning voting figures after we asked will Mike Ashley still own Newcastle when next season kicks off?

On Wednesday, we were asking the big Mike Ashley question.

It is the 64 dollar question, or rather the £340m question, as it is reported to be in this case.

Speculation/reports rife that Mike Ashley is in negotiations to sell NUFC.

Allegedly not just this Saudi Arabian/Amanda Staveley bid but other potential buyers as well.

It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical.

We have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

Nobody any the wiser as to whether any of the bidders had seriously tried to buy the club.

As well as most importantly, whether Mike Ashley had any genuine intention of selling Newcastle United.

As far back as 2008, Mike Ashley told Newcastle fans that they could stop protesting as he promised to sell NUFC as soon as possible.

Little wonder that 12 years on we don’t know whether to truly believe it will happen this time.

Or we move into the fourteenth year of the Ashley reign…

So the question we were asking yesterday was:

‘Will Mike Ashley still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season kicks off?’

The result was staggering/stunning:

1,694 Newcastle fans voted –

1,430 (84%) saying Yes Mike Ashley will still own the club

264 (16%) saying No he will have sold it

Despite all of the media coverage claiming this is the best chance there has ever been of him actually selling, only 16% of Newcastle fans think he will by August 2020.

It is very interesting to then compare it with a very similar poll we did 13 months ago in December 2018, after Mike Ashley went on Sky News and said the club could be sold as early as by the end of that month (December 2018).

Newcastle fans polled on 17 December 2018 and asked:

Mike Ashley sells the club by end of January:

1,740 Newcastle fans voted –

197 (11%) Yes Ashley would sell

1,543 (89%) No he wouldn’t

So 13 months ago only 11% of Newcastle fans (who voted) were convinced Mike Ashley would sell Newcastle United, then now in January 2020 that number has barely changed, only 16% thinking Ashley will sell this time.

That is what 12 years of lies, PR nonsense and misdirection has brought us to.

Something that we all want to happen but so few of us believing that it will.

