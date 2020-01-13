Opinion

Stunning Miguel Almiron stats highlight Paraguayan’s value to Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron has finally managed to add goals to his Newcastle United game.

It took 11 months to get his first and now it is three in the last three weeks.

The Paraguayan scoring the winner against Crystal Palace, the goal that ensured an FA Cup replay against Rochdale, then an excellent finish that earned a point at Molineux on Saturday.

Interviewed about his form and now goals, Miguel Almiron has said ‘It wasn’t something that was troubling me too much because I was always confident that I was helping the team, working hard and providing in other areas, rather than just scoring goals…but it does feel good of course!’

Newcastle United fans had of course overwhelmingly stayed behind Almiron, which was increasingly frustrating those in the media demanding that the former Atlanta United player be dropped.

Of course, now that Miguel Almiron has added goals to the equation, journalists and pundits are falling over themselves to claim that the Paraguayan international had always deserved his place in their eyes due to the other parts of his game.

Quite embarrassing really when it was they (pundits/journalists) who were ridiculing Newcastle fans for staying behind the player.

After Saturday’s draw, Match of The Day highlighted just how outstanding Miguel Almiron had been in the game, on top of the excellent goal he scored.

MOTD showing that Almiron ranked highest in each of the following categories for NUFC against Wolves:

Shots – 3

Recoveries – 11

Tackles – 5

Duels won – 10

Possession won in final third – 4

To be doing all of this in a team that Steve Bruce sets up so negatively is remarkable, you wonder just how good Miguel Almiron would/could be if given the platform to have more impact further up the pitch.

We did see clear pointers to that at the end of last season, Miguel Almiron helping to spark Newcastle into superb late form, as he combined with Perez and Rondon, with the Paraguayan’s arrival allowing Rafa to go on the offensive. Newcastle United had the fifth best form in the top tier over the final 16 games of last season.

Miguel Almiron talking to NUFC TV:

“I felt like I had been working hard for the team and doing well.

“Obviously the fact that I have added goals to my game, that is something I needed.

“But as I have said before, I was not going out of my mind worrying about the fact that I needed to score.

“It wasn’t something that was troubling me too much because I was always confident that I was helping the team, working hard and providing in other areas, rather than just scoring goals…but it does feel good of course!

“I think that what has changed is my position, my position now playing from the left, starting on the left.

“I think what I do and what I try to do has not changed.

“I try and help out with defensive duties like I have done in the past and also now I try to get into the area, get forward and get opportunities to score.”

