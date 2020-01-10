News

Steve Bruce Wolves press conference: Says his Newcastle United team have to do two things ASAP

Steve Bruce has taken his pre Wolves press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Saturday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Friday morning as he prepares to face a Wolves team in seventh, who are only one point off fifth.

The Head Coach has seen defeats in all three most recent Premier League games, conceding nine goals in the process.

Whilst an abject second-half performance on Saturday almost saw an embarrassing defeat to Rochdale.

As well as commenting on the fitness, or otherwise of 14 Newcastle players, Steve Bruce says that overall, his team need to do two things.

Find their ‘resilience’ once again and also get out of the habit of ‘making individual errors’, which has increasingly happened in recent matches.

However, many Newcastle fans would say that Steve Bruce’s overly negative tactics have simply put so much pressure on the defensive side of things, that the players were bound to start to crack at some point, unless a change occurs whereby United start having more possession and control of matches, which in turn will help them then start providing more than the current minimal threat at the other end of things.

Steve Bruce:

“We have got to find that resilience again and we’ve got to stop making individual errors.

“That has cost us badly in the last couple of games, especially away.

“We will have to defend well, catch them, and create something at the other end.

“First and foremost they (Wolves) are a very, very good team.

“They have bought extremely well and it’s no fluke where they ended up last year.

“They have carried that on this year.”

Steve Bruce injury update ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wolves:

Fabian Schar: “Will not make it, doubt for Tuesday.

Paul Dummett: “He is fit.

Javier Manquillo: “Not fit.

Ciaran Clark: “He’s fit – a boost to us.

Jetro Willems: “He’s available.

Jonjo Shelvey: “Not quite.

Allan Saint-Maximin: “He’s trained the last two/three days but he’s not ready for tomorrow.

Jamaal Lascelles: “Not ready for tomorrow.

Andy Carroll: “He’s fit.

Dwight Gayle: “He’s fit.

Miguel Almirón: “He is available.”

Another three are doubts for Wolves:

“Unfortunately we lost two or three last weekend.

“Ki [Sung-Yueng] and [Yoshi] Muto both got knocks and we’ll have to wait over [DeAndre] Yedlin too.

“He hurt his knee a little bit.”

