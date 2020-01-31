News

Steve Bruce says offer of around £40m agreed 8 days ago…only for the midfielder to turn it down

Steve Bruce was named as Newcastle United head coach on 17 July 2019 and only five days later a new club transfer record was set.

The media reporting it as a £40m purchase of Joelinton but Mike Ashley insisting it was £43m.

Fast forward six months and one Premier League goal for the Brazilian, Steve Bruce has now made an extraordinary claim.

One no doubt where Newcastle fans will be playing ‘believe it or not’ in the next few days.

Steve Bruce claiming that Newcastle United had a near club record (£40m/£43m) bid accepted for a midfielder on Thursday 23 January.

The bid accepted (according to Steve Bruce) by the other club, only for the player (according to Bruce) to turn the move down and stay with his club.

Steve Bruce refused to name this player Newcastle almost paid around £40m for, with no doubt many Newcastle fans believing that Bruce can’t name the player because he doesn’t exist.

All a little difficult to believe when Newcastle have bought nobody and gone down the short-term cheap route of only bringing in loan players. With the likes of Rose and Lazaro making clear they have no intention of staying beyond this season.

In addition, Newcastle were desperate for a striker/goalscorer, so if there was £40m or so available to spend, why hasn’t some of it been spent on a credible forward (or two)?

Steve Bruce speaking to newspaper journalists:

“We were close but couldn’t get it over the line.

“We had a bid accepted by the club but the player wanted to stay where he was.

“A big disappointment, he was a midfielder and our number one target.”

Steve Bruce speaking to Sky Sports:

“(a bid) Which would nearly have got us to our record transfer (Joelinton).

“Eight days ago (23 January) we had it accepted by the club, unfortunately the player wanted to stay (where he is).

“So you know, we were active.

“We were really really active.

“It didn’t quite happen.

“So, we will just have to wait and see what we can do in the summer…”

