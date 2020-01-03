News

Steve Bruce Rochdale press conference: Confirms eight Newcastle United players ruled out

Steve Bruce has taken his pre Rochdale press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Saturday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Friday morning ahead of training.

Steve Bruce confirming that Jetro Willems, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey won’t play at Rochdale.

None of these four who came off on Wednesday due to injury, able to return.

However, Bruce says the good news is that DeAndre Yedlin hasn’t broken his hand and will be ‘patched up’ for Rochdale.

As for longer-term injured…Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles won’t be involved on Saturday either, although they could be available for Wolves in eight days time. Allan Saint-Maximin remains unavailable and no positive update for him.

Better news on Matt Ritchie, as if he comes through training today ok, he might be on the bench at Rochdale.

Steve Bruce:

“I can’t see any of them (four forced off against Leicester) being available for Wolves.

“In terms of severity, the worst in terms of the scans is Javier Manquillo. We think [Fabian] Schär and [Jetro] Willems are not too bad.”

“None of the four that came off against Leicester will play.

“Yedlin we think might be OK. Thankfully his hand isn’t broken.

“Dummett, Clark & Lascelles, we hope will maybe be back for Wolves but not the weekend (against Rochdale).”

On Matt Ritchie:

“He’s training and if all goes well today he’ll be on the bench tomorrow.

“He trained yesterday and you realise what you’ve missed.

“He’s effervescent, he’s lively and he’s a big personality in the dressing room. It’s good to see him back and hopefully he’s OK.”

Playing best team in the cups?:

“We’ll play as strong as we possibly can.

“I’d love to be able to freshen us up and when you’ve got injuries there’s always an opportunity.

“We’re still going to be strong, we’ll do our best and see if we can progress to the next round.”

“We’ve still got a strong enough squad to go and get a result.

“We’ll have three or four youngsters travelling with us.

“This time last year, we seen the introduction of Sean Longstaff which opened the door for him.

“It could do for someone else this weekend.”

Why so many injuries?:

“One thing we want to do with sport science today is the prevention of injuries, especially soft tissue injuries.

“For me, it’s just the number of games in the short period of time and asking footballers to play tired and unfortunately picked up injuries as a consequence.”

