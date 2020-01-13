News

Steve Bruce reveals meeting with Mike Ashley

Mike Ashley will meet with Steve Bruce this week.

The Newcastle United owner meeting his Head Coach for the first time since they met after his appointment back in July 2019.

Yet again Mike Ashley reverting to the lower divisions for a manager (head coach) and the NUFC owner actually paying compensation for the first time ever for a new team boss, a reported £4m going to Sheffield Wednesday.

Having almost reached the halfway point in the January transfer window, Steve Bruce says ‘in the next couple of days’ he will meet Mike Ashley, with potential signings top of the list.

Back in August at the end of the transfer window, Bruce said that Mike Ashley couldn’t have been more supportive on transfers and he has repeated that message today.

A goalscoring striker is top of Steve Bruce’s list.

At the end of the summer 2019 transfer window Steve Bruce said ‘I’m delighted with what we have done and we have addressed the top end of the pitch, which was vitally important with the two players that left (Rondon and Perez).’

So far Joelinton and Andy Carroll have scored one goal between them and there are only 16 Premier League games remaining, which will be 15 after Chelsea on Saturday, with no incoming signings apparently imminent.

Interesting to see what happens, if anything, before we get to February…

Steve Bruce – 13 January 2020 (as reported by the Shields Gazette):

“I am meeting up with the owner (Mike Ashley) in the next couple of days.

“That is planned.

“Let’s see what we can get.

“I am not one for bringing in players for the sake of it.

“Mike Ashley was very supportive in the summer.

“He has been very supportive of me, full stop.”

Steve Bruce – 9 August 2019:

“You have got to take a look at it and say…”They (Mike Ashley/Newcastle United) have certainly backed their new manager, that’s for sure”…

“I couldn’t be any more delighted with what we have brought in.

“Being able to get five in three weeks is quite remarkable really.

“It has given everybody a bit of excitement which the club needs.

“I’m delighted with what we have done and we have addressed the top end of the pitch, which was vitally important with the two players that left (Rondon and Perez).”

