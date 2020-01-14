News

Steve Bruce reminds us he is not a puppet ahead of puppet master Mike Ashley dropping in

On Monday, Steve Bruce revealed that he is meeting Mike Ashley.

The meeting is taking place later this week with the Newcastle United owner seemingly set to helicopter into the training ground.

Past years have seen Mike Ashley do similar, meeting the players and whoever is his puppet, sorry…manager, sorry…head coach, at the time.

With the timing of this visit, it has been labelled by the media as a ‘transfer summit’, in the middle of this January window.

Steve Bruce keen to be showing his gratitude in advance, saying about Ashley’s impending visit…’he just wanted to come in and see if he could give us a hand.’

When Steve Bruce arrived on 17 July 2019, the overwhelming response from Newcastle fans was that here was the latest puppet.

Rafa Benitez having interrupted the flow of Pardew, Carver and McClaren…all appointments that no other Premier League club would have made at the time and all so desperate to take the job, they did it with the understanding they would have no say on transfers or anything else of importance beyond training and picking the team.

Steve Bruce was plucked from the lower leagues where he had spent most of the past decade and an overall dismal Premier League career record.

Ahead of this visit from puppet master Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce has declared: ‘I certainly don’t want to be labelled that puppet thing again. I was aware of people’s thoughts but that will never be the case. I will never be anybody’s that.’

Hilariously, Steve Bruce tried to claim the summer signings as his own.

This despite both Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley making clear that signings such as Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin had been set-up long before Bruce’s appointment.

Indeed, only five days after Steve Bruce was appointed, Newcastle spent two thirds of their entire summer budget (£40m, or £43m according to Mike Ashley) that Lee Charnley had stated (£61m), on one player (Joelinton).

Fast work indeed by the new head coach/puppet.

Hearing of this impending ‘transfer summit’ yesterday, the reaction of any sensible Newcastle fan was to believe that they are being played yet again by Mike Ashley and his willing minions such as Steve Bruce.

If this transfer window was to be treated seriously, surely any proper discussions and planning should be taking place in December at the latest, not halfway through the transfer window.

Whilst you have to be pretty naive to believe that you need the club’s owner flying in by helicopter before you are able to take any action in the transfer market.

Steve Bruce:

“I certainly don’t want to be labelled that puppet thing again.

“I was aware of people’s thoughts but that will never be the case.

“I will never be anybody’s that.

“To take the club forward is all that I want to try to do.

“I would rather sacrifice myself than take us down this road where you say ‘we have got five or six injuries so we need five or six players’…

“We want a bit of quality to take this club forward and if that takes a bit of time, it will have to take a bit of time.

“I want what is best for the club and if we can get somebody better, then I will try to ask that question.

“He (Mike Ashley) just wanted to come in and see if he could give us a hand.

“It is encouraging and he has been nothing but supportive.

“In my time here, he has been nothing but supportive, like he was in the summer.

“He wants to try and help again.

“He wants to come and have a cup of tea with me, so fine.”

