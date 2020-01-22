News

Steve Bruce reaction to Everton 2 Newcastle 2 “It just shows you shouldn’t leave a game early…”

Steve Bruce should have worn a mask.

The Newcastle United Head Coach walking into his press conference after this game at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked in his press conference whether Steve Bruce had apologised at the final whistle.

Steve Bruce asked the same question and of course saying no, despite the Newcastle team offering zero threat and only Martin Dubravka standing in the way of a very heavy defeat.

Bruce predictably looking for the positives and of course in particular, the two goals from Florian Lejeune in the last minute that somehow rescued a point.

The Head Coach declaring ‘The one thing that we didn’t do is give up’, although having said that, the body language of the players when they came out for the second half wasn’t great.

Steve Bruce also referring to the age old truth: ‘…it just shows you shouldn’t leave a game early.’

Ironically, it was only the very final stages when Atsu and Joelinton (and the yellow carded Clark) had been replaced by three defenders, that Newcastle actually began to look in any way dangerous going forward.

The first 93 minutes hadn’t produced a single effort on goal and Joelinton and Atsu had been woeful. Almiron was allowed a totally free role in those final minutes and started to cause at least the odd worry, whilst other players were also allowed to get a bit further forward.

Remember, this is an Everton team that aren’t great themselves and have a handful of injuries as well.

Two quality finishes from Florian Lejeune and everybody goes home happy, that is, everybody apart from all those connected to Everton!

Steve Bruce:

“I didn’t apologise [to Carlo Ancelotti]…but he told me he was 3-0 up in the Champions League final.

“He just shrugged his shoulders.

“The one thing that we didn’t do is give up.

“It was quite remarkable…

“I can’t fault the players for their endeavour.

“Joelinton was struggling after 50 minutes and I nearly put a centre-back up front.

“We keep showing determination.

“We were a tired team tonight but we found a bit of energy from somewhere.

“We rode our luck certainly but they never give up.

“There is a good spirit and attitude in this team, we looked tired and we played people out of position, we didn’t have much coming off the bench in terms of forward players but the attitude was fantastic.

“A whacky game, that is for sure, but it’s great and it just shows you shouldn’t leave a game early.

“Joelinton was struggling with an injury and we had no strikers.

“I didn’t want to put Jonjo on because he wasn’t right.

“I am asking people to play out of position but they stuck at it.

“If anyone deserved two goals it’s Flo[rian Lejeune] with the problems he’s had in his Newcastle career.”

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

