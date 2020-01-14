Opinion

Steve Bruce quotes: Saying exactly the same on injuries at Wigan, Hull, Sunderland, Villa and Sheff Wed…

After the ludicrous excuse from Steve Bruce where he blamed the festive fixture list for all of the current injury troubles at Newcastle United, it was interesting to see Bruce then start two players against Wolves who’d both had little game time over Christmas and New Year.

The Head Coach then watching on as both broke down before his very eyes in the opening 28 minutes. Well who would have predicted it?

He does like an excuse does Steve Bruce, but sadly he’s now become like a broken record, and the ‘excuse’ has become totally worn and devoid of all credibility.

The injury situation is pretty bad and it is a reason for Bruce not being able to field his best side. Sadly, the Head Coach isn’t helping himself and rather than aiding the situation, he is making matters worse.

Tuesday night against Rochdale should be a chance for younger players to step up, older and more tired heads and legs to sit it out and rest their bones for challenges further down the line, starting with Chelsea on Saturday evening. So what will Bruce The Excuse do? Drop the battle weary players he has said that he would like to rest but couldn’t and play the likes of Elias Sorensen, Christian Atsu and Karl Darlow etc? Or will he play players still ‘suffering’ from the hectic schedule and players just back from injury?

The answer has already been provided from the man himself. He goes on about a lot of the players being in the ‘Red Zone’ (in particular both Longstaffs) and players coming back from injury that will be involved against Rochdale, especially Captain Jamaal Lascelles. Put it this way, having seen Paul Dummett break down against Wolves after being rushed back too soon, added to the times that Alan Saint-Maximin was treated in the same way, if Lascelles starts on Tuesday night, expect an exasperated hissy fit coming from my direction.

The trouble is, Bruce doesn’t learn his lesson. I’m not just talking about the relatively short six months he’s been at Newcastle. I’m talking about his whole career. He simply can’t manage players and despite continuous warnings and setbacks, refuses to take note of what is being slapped in his face.

After doing a little digging (a few moments on google) you begin to come across article after article from years gone by where Bruce has a vast history of failing to manage players with injuries and they all sound painfully familiar.

Exhibit A:

“I messed up.

“I played too many players who weren’t match fit or were only half-fit.

“Mido was only half-fit, Brown had been sick before the game and wasn’t right, and Valencia had only had two or three training sessions. I put Hugo Rodallega in from the start and then Ben Watson came on after only 19 minutes, yet both hadn’t started for six or seven weeks. With hindsight I wouldn’t have picked the team I did.

“The one thing you can’t do in the Premier League is play lads who are below their best”

(Bruce speaking while in charge at Wigan in February 2009)

Exhibit B:

“I’ve been in the game some 30-odd years now and I don’t think I’ve ever known anything like this, we’ve probably got eleven (out injured), we’ve just got to get on with it, but I’ve never known anything like it.

“The one thing we’re looking into is, is there a reason why, have we done anything wrong.”

(Bruce on an injury crisis at Sunderland in 2011)

Exhibit C:

“It’s not time for excuses but big players have been missing for too long.

“Too often we’ve got big players out who we’ve paid big money for and there is the problem.

“Over a period of the season we’ve not been able to cope with the loss of the big players”

(Bruce using that tried and trusted excuse while at Hull, 2015)

Exhibit D:

“It’s b******s but when can you do? It [the injury crisis] is what it is. It’s your world’s worst but what can you do? You have to get on with it.

“It was never going to be easy at this club. I have learned that in 12 months. Someone is going to have to come to the party ”

(Once again Bruce trotting out the same rubbish while at Aston Villa in 2017)

Exhibit E:

“I’m sure most of the supporters are absolutely fed up to the back teeth and think ‘why’. Are we just unlucky or is there something underneath it all?

“When you see the problems the club have had, it is really obscene.”

(Steve Bruce while in charge at Sheffield Wednesday in 2019)

So over the course of ten years, this plonker has been repeatedly shafted by injuries, often through his own making, and STILL over a decade later has refused to look more inwardly and realise that it’s the coaching methods he employs that could be significant in hampering players coming back from injury and thus hindering the club that’s been foolish enough to hire him.

You can dress it up how you like but what you can’t do is put it down to a young manager being naive. It’s out and out incompetence and someone should be holding the Corbridge Cabbage to task.

I don’t know what the buffoons in the local media are doing other than brown nosing the club, its clueless Head Coach and it’s negligent owner, but if I can find a solution to the club’s injury problems simply by going on Google and rooting out some old quotes from yesteryear, then I can save everyone a whole load of time and point fingers where they need pointing.

Once again, I’ll quote “The Excuse” from after the draw against Wolves on Saturday:

“Look, I’ve got exactly the same medical staff as last year and the year before that. Are we just unlucky or is there a reason why? I’ve got my own ideas”

So do I. It’s YOU Steve.

