Steve Bruce Oxford match fitness and injury Friday update – 2 new injuries but 4 who should be available

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Oxford match.

There is good and bad news, what do you want first…?

The positives are that Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton will be available for the FA Cup fourth round match.

In addition, Steve Bruce says that as well as Nabil Bentaleb, he intends to play (at some point, presumably from the bench?) Valentino Lazaro, so long as his paperwork is completed in time.

The right sided player arrived overnight and was at Newcastle’s training ground on Friday morning ahead of the loan move being completed,

However, Steve Bruce revealed that Florian Lejeune has groin strain thanks to his goalscoring exertions on Tuesday night.

Also now injured after the Everton game is Emil Krafth, who is set to be missing for six weeks after twisting his ankle at Goodison Park.

Bruce also confirmed that Andy Carroll is still ruled out with his hip problem.

Formerly out on loan players such as Rolando Aarons, Liam Gibson and Kelland Watts are all ineligible to play due to having played in the FA Cup for their loan clubs.

Whilst Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle also definitely miss.

You then have another trio in Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yeung and Javier Manquillo where they are likely to be on the missing list as well, though no confirmation today either way.

