Steve Bruce Norwich match fitness and injury Friday update – Minimum 8 players ruled out for Saturday

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Norwich match.

As Newcastle return to Premier League action ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay.

Steve Bruce confirming that at least ‘eight or nine’ players are ruled out of the Norwich match.

The NUFC Head Coach adding ‘hopefully, we will get a few back’ in the next couple of weeks, Newcastle having a 15 day PL gap after Norwich, before Arsenal away on Sunday 16 February.

As for who is missing tomorrow, Steve Bruce confirmed that Gayle, Muto and Carroll are all still not available, meaning Joelinton continues to be the only fit striker.

Meanwhile, media reports said this week that Jonjo Shelvey has hamstring injury and probably won’t be back until March. Steve Bruce says another ‘two or three weeks’ and with the head coach repeatedly giving out overly positive info on when to expect injured players back, it is very likely it will be March before Shelvey stands a chance of playing.

Willems and Dummett are of course ruled out for the rest of the season, whilst Manquillo and Krafth are also both still out.

That brings us to eight definitely not involved against Norwich.

As for others, Steve Bruce said that Ki could be moving out on deadline day and Atsu as well if he finds a club. So those two won’t be in tomorrow’s squad you can assume, even if they don’t get a move.

Lejeune wasn’t mentioned but he was spotted in training earlier this week, so fingers crossed he can be considered again after missing Oxford last Saturday.

In better news, as well as Bentaleb and Lazaro, Steve Bruce confirms that Danny Rose will also definitely be involved against Norwich.

Steve Bruce Friday morning press conference:

On Jonjo Shelvey:

“He will be another two or three weeks.

“From the initial diagnosis we expected him to be out for between four and five weeks so he’s going to be about that timescale.”

Injuries generally:

“We have got one or two knocks but the three new lads (Bentaleb, Rose, Lazaro) are essential coming into the squad and they’ll have a big part to play.

“We are delighted to get him (Danny Rose).

“He’s a top player and he’s arguably as good a left-back as anyone in England, that’s why he plays for the national team. He’ll be involved tomorrow (against Norwich).

“We are still without eight or nine but in the next couple of weeks, hopefully, we will get a few back.”

Possible departures today:

“Outgoings, maybe one or two. There’s something with Ki and that may happen.”

