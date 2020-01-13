News

Steve Bruce names two big names back in the team for Rochdale on Tuesday (barring setbacks…)

Steve Bruce has admitted that he is using players who are at risk of injury.

Newcastle players at much increased risk of injury due to fatigue and continuing to play despite picking up knocks.

The NUFC Head Coach claiming though that he has had no option but to use players in the ‘red zone’ because he hasn’t got alternatives to bring in, due to the injury situation.

Steve Bruce looking ahead to Tuesday night and stating that despite the likes of Miguel Almiron and the Longstaff brothers having ‘ran a million miles’ against Wolves, he has no choice but to play them again…’That is why we do a rotation [usually] but I have got no choice as I can’t rotate.’

Bruce has named two senior players that he expects/hopes to have back though for the Rochdale third round replay on Tuesday night.

The Head Coach saying that he couldn’t risk Matt Ritchie on Saturday after so long out but that he is ‘one on the team sheet’ for Rochdale.

Steve Bruce says that he thinks Jamaal Lascelles will also be starting on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce asked if he is picking players despite them being in the red zone with greater risk of injury:

“They are all in the red zone now and f I measured the two Longstaffs [against Wolves] and Almiron, they have ran a million miles.

“To ask them to go again on Tuesday [in the replay against Rochdale] is the same thing and you run the risk.

“That is why we do a rotation [usually] but I have got no choice as I can’t rotate.

“I couldn’t risk Matt Ritchie and Andy Carroll [against Wolves] because they have just come back.

Matt Ritchie played half an hour [against Rochdale the previous weekend after he had been out since August] but trained all week, so always in our mind was Tuesday [against Wolves].

“Matt Ritchie is one on the team sheet for Tuesday but he has been out for months so we have to make sure he’s ready.

“We think Jamaal [Lascelles] will [also] be back for Tuesday.”

January signings to improve the situation?:

“I will not just bring in players that don’t make us any better.

“We will not see people coming in just because we have 10 or 12 players injured.

“Who knows, in two or three weeks we might then have them all back and then what do you do with the ones you have brought in?

“If there is somebody who can help make us better, then we will try and act but I’m not just going to sign bodies.

“That would be wrong for the club and I won’t do that.”

