Steve Bruce names four Newcastle United players set to come into the team on Saturday

It was a shocker to watch on Tuesday night but the Newcastle United players deserve so much credit for that final.

Despite the team showing no attacking threat and looking so poor all night, they still had it in them to stage that late late rally.

Whilst Everton were already tucked up in bed with the three points safely added, Newcastle United showed the guts and appetite to apply that late pressure.

The blue scousers crumbled, especially Jordan Pickford, and Newcastle somehow came away with a point after Lejeune’s two goals in the final minute.

Steve Bruce after the game talked a lot about the injuries BUT claimed four players are set to come into the team against Oxford on Saturday.

The Head Coach stating Allan Saint-Maximin was in no physical position to play against Everton but should be available for the weekend.

Andy Carroll has been missing with a hip problem but Bruce is hoping the striker will return.

The same with DeAndre Yedlin who last played at Rochdale three weeks ago.

Steve Bruce also mentioned new loan signing Nabil Bentaleb, who was confirmed yesterday as a new arrival.

Bruce says the midfielder trained on Tuesday and ‘should be available’ for the FA Cup fourth round match.

Bentaleb last played any first team football nine months ago and his only games have been for Schalke reserves in that time, at the end of November and start of December. So I’m not sure how realistic it would be for the loan signing to start in an NUFC match so quickly.

We have already seen time and time again this season, Steve Bruce’s in between matches fitness updates proving often to be wildly optimistic.

Hopefully this time he is close to the truth.

Also, with our without the injury problems, it is crystal clear that Newcastle need more goals and creativity added to the squad in this transfer window. The ridiculous luck the team are enjoying with results compared to performances (going forward) and (almost zero) chances created, can’t last.

Steve Bruce:

“I couldn’t play Saint-Maximin after seeing him yesterday so we left him behind.

“We hope he’s available for Saturday, Andy Carroll and DeAndre Yedlin too.

“Nabil Bentaleb should be available as well.

“Just when we need him…he is the type of quality we are looking for.

“He trained today and hopefully he will be involved on Saturday.

“Joelinton was struggling with an injury and we had no strikers.

“I didn’t want to put Jonjo on because he wasn’t right.

“I’m asking people to play out of position but they stuck at it.”

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

