Steve Bruce Friday injury and fitness update on 14 Newcastle United players for Wolves match
After a desperate second-half that almost proved disastrous at Rochdale, Steve Bruce now has to focus once again on the Premier League
Having very fortuitously arrived at 25 points after 18 games, losing three in a row and conceding nine goals has seen the bottom of the table start to close up, with a minus 13 goal difference, only bottom two Watford and Norwich have worse ones than NUFC.
Much talk about which Newcastle United players will/won’t be available for Wolves.
On Friday morning Steve Bruce has updated on 14 players, with the head coach naming six available, five definitely missing and three doubts.
Steve Bruce on returning players:
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“I expect the vast majority, by the end of next week, to be there or thereabouts which is good.”
The Wolves Friday update – Steve Bruce naming 14 players as available, unavailable or doubtful:
Andy Carroll – Available
Paul Dummett – Available
Ciaran Clark – Available
DeAndre Yedlin – Doubtful
Allan Saint Maximin – Unavailable
Miguel Almiron – Available
Fabian Schar – Unavailable
Jonjo Shelvey – Unavailable
Ki Sung-yeung – Doubtful
Jetro Willems – Available
Jamaal Lascelles – Unavailable
Dwight Gayle – Available
Yoshinori Muto – Doubtful
Javier Manquillo – Unavailable
