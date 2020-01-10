News

Steve Bruce Friday injury and fitness update on 14 Newcastle United players for Wolves match

After a desperate second-half that almost proved disastrous at Rochdale, Steve Bruce now has to focus once again on the Premier League

Having very fortuitously arrived at 25 points after 18 games, losing three in a row and conceding nine goals has seen the bottom of the table start to close up, with a minus 13 goal difference, only bottom two Watford and Norwich have worse ones than NUFC.

Much talk about which Newcastle United players will/won’t be available for Wolves.

On Friday morning Steve Bruce has updated on 14 players, with the head coach naming six available, five definitely missing and three doubts.

Steve Bruce on returning players:

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I expect the vast majority, by the end of next week, to be there or thereabouts which is good.”

The Wolves Friday update – Steve Bruce naming 14 players as available, unavailable or doubtful:

Andy Carroll – Available

Paul Dummett – Available

Ciaran Clark – Available

DeAndre Yedlin – Doubtful

Allan Saint Maximin – Unavailable

Miguel Almiron – Available

Fabian Schar – Unavailable

Jonjo Shelvey – Unavailable

Ki Sung-yeung – Doubtful

Jetro Willems – Available

Jamaal Lascelles – Unavailable

Dwight Gayle – Available

Yoshinori Muto – Doubtful

Javier Manquillo – Unavailable

