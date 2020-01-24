News

Steve Bruce “Delighted we have got Valentino Lazaro and Bentaleb, that extra bit of quality”

Steve Bruce says that he is delighted that Newcastle United have ‘managed to hold off a couple of clubs’ to land Valentino Lazaro.

The Austrian international arriving on Tyneside overnight and now at the NUFC training ground on Friday morning.

Steve Bruce even saying that he hopes to play Valentino Lazaro against Oxford on Saturday, assuming all the paperwork is completed.

Steve Bruce talking to Sky Sports about Valentino Lazaro:

“He’s here, he is in the building, which is a good thing.

“I think it is fair to say we have managed to hold off a couple of clubs.

“Once he became available, somebody of his pedigree was always going to have a few options.

“Thankfully he has chose us.

“We hope that we can get the paperwork done so he can play tomorrow (against Oxford).

“He will give us an extra something going forward.

“He can play in a few positions but ultimately he is an out and out wide player who can give us something else down the right hand side.

“Delighted we have got Valentino Lazaro and Bentaleb, that extra bit of quality.”

The Mag – Earlier today (Friday 24 January 2020):

Valentino Lazaro is now at the Newcastle United training ground.

The Inter Milan player flying in overnight.

The 23 year old having his medical today, with hopefully the deal sealed by late Friday.

Thursday night brought confirmation from various sources (see below) that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs for an initial loan (reported £1.3m fee) and a buying option (reported to be £20m) in the summer.

Now on Friday morning, including the Press Association, have confirmed that the Austrian international is now at the NUFC training ground.

Hopefully the deal will now proceed smoothly without any issues.

This would be the second loan with option to buy deal this month, with Nabil Bentaleb already training this week following his loan move from Schalke, he has a reported £8.5m buying option in the summer for Newcastle.

If Valentino Lazaro still had any remaining doubts, they will surely be swept away once the player is shown around Newcastle United’s training facilities.

Unconfirmed reports say that training ground staff are even cracking the ice off the state of the art hydrotherapy facilities…

No expense spared/spent…



