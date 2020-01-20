News

Steve Bruce confirms visit by agent, two Newcastle players out for season but better news elsewhere

Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media on Monday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach meeting journalists in advance of the game against Everton on Tuesday night.

The result at Goodison Park could leave Newcastle United anywhere between eighth and fourteenth after the midweek fixtures, showing how congested things are in the middle of the table.

Steve Bruce confirms two serious injuries, for Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems, neither will play again this season.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach has also confirmed that reports of the agent of Valentino Lazaro at St James Park are true.

Steve Bruce says he hopes Newcastle can ‘develop’ the deal, reports from Italy at the weekend claimed a £2m loan fee was set to be paid with a permanent transfer fee clause of £17m if Newcastle sign the wide player in the summer, if the loan deal goes through.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce says it is good news on the rest of Newcastle’s injured players, saying they are all on their way back to first team football and now just a case of judging when each one is ready to play competitively once again.

Steve Bruce asked about the agent of Valention Lazaro at Newcastle United this weekend:

“It’s fairly common knowledge his (Valentino Lazaro) agent was at St James’s Park.

“We hope we can develop it.

“We will see what the next 24 or 48 hours bring.”

Steve Bruce on returning players:

“We believe everyone else is OK.

“Whether it’s still a little bit too quick for some we’ll have to wait until we get through today.

“Most of the injured players are getting back.”

Jetro Willems injury update:

“It’s what we feared.

“He’s ruptured his ACL and will miss, obviously, the rest of the season.

“He’s been a very decent player for us and we’ll miss him.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.

“The big thing now is the welfare of Jetro and letting him get his head around it.

“We need to let him have the operation and let him recover.

“We’ll review the whole situation in a few weeks but it’s all too raw at the moment to speculate or comment on.

“He obviously belongs to Frankfurt and our doctor has been in touch with theirs. It’s now a conversation between those two.

“He’s their player so the parent club will have the final word on it [where/how he will be treated].”

Paul Dummett update:

“We have had bad news on Paul Dummett too.

“It looks as if he’ll be out for the rest of the season with a tendon injury in his leg so it’s been a bad weekend in that respect.

“We wish him well.”

