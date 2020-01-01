News

Steve Bruce confirms Newcastle United now have 11 injured after 6 additions

Steve Bruce has been counting up the injured after Wednesday afternoon’s game.

Newcastle United had gone into the Leicester City match with five players ruled out through injury.

Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie having been out for varying lengths of time already.

However, now there are another six players who can be added, according to Steve Bruce.

Five picking up their injuries during the Leicester match:

Fabian Schar – Hamstring

DeAndre Yedlin – Broken hand

Javier Manquillo – Hamstring

Jetro Willems – Groin

Jonjo Shelvey – Hamstring

The Yedlin one is a bit of a freak injury, happening during a nothing collision with Ayoze Perez.

However, the nature of the other four injuries doesn’t look great for Steve Bruce.

Playing the same players match after match with very very few changes, whilst at the same time claiming he wouldn’t take any chances with players who were carrying knocks and/or fatigued.

Today Steve Bruce left Gayle, Krafth, Atsu and the Longstaff brothers out of the starting eleven, five players who have started only a few games between them in recent months.

The additional injury is Jack Colback.

Steve Bruce says he is now out for four months after injuring his knee.

Colback wasn’t named in the 25 man Premier League squad but he could have played on Saturday in the FA Cup against Rochdale.

Steve Bruce after losing 3-0 to Leicester:

“We have lost four players in 15 minutes.

“It could have been five because we think DeAndre Yedlin has broken his hand.

“In all the years I have been involved I don’t think I’ve known a 15 minutes like that.

“Three of them are hamstring injuries, the other one[Jetro Willems] is a groin.

“They will get scanned tomorrow and we will find out the severity.

“I said it a month ago, to play four games in ten days is ludicrous.

“I didn’t have the bodies to change because we had four/five missing anyway.

“Also, Jack Colback has hurt his knee, so won’t be available for four months.”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Newcastle 0 Leicester 2) – Wednesday 1 January 3pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87

Possession was Leicester 77% (71%), Newcastle 23% (29%)

Total shots were Leicester 16 (9), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 9 (5), Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Leicester 5 (4), Newcastle 4 (3)

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Leicester and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders, although a massive number of empty seats all around St James Park)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Krafth 45+3), Schar (forced off on 51 minutes and NUFC down to 10 men), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems (Yedlin 45), Hayden, Shelvey (Sean Longstaff 46), Almiron, Muto, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Atsu, Carroll, Gayle

