Steve Bruce Chelsea match fitness and injury Friday update – 2 Newcastle stars return but 6 ruled out

After a goals rush against Rochdale, Steve Bruce now has to focus once again on the Premier League.

From a team ranked 62nd currently in English football, Newcastle United now meet fourth placed Chelsea.

Much talk about which Newcastle United players will/won’t be available to face Frank Lampard’s team

On Friday morning Steve Bruce has confirmed that everybody who was involved against Rochdale on Tuesday night will be available on Saturday, with the possible exception of Andy Carroll.

Steve Bruce saying that it will be a late fitness check on the striker and no doubt a lot will depend on how he performs in training today.

Otherwise, the NUFC Head Coach has named six who are definitely going to miss Chelsea but good news on two.

Fabian Schar will be in the squad and Bruce is expecting/hoping that Allan Saint-Maximin will also be up for selection after having trained successfully these past two weeks.

The Chelsea match Friday update from Steve Bruce on injuries and fitness –

Paul Dummett – Unavailable

DeAndre Yedlin – Unavailable

Allan Saint Maximin – Available

Fabian Schar – Available

Dwight Gayle – Unavailable, out for four to six weeks.

Yoshinori Muto – Unavailable

Ki Sung-yeung – Unavailable

Javier Manquillo – Unavailable

Andy Carroll – Late fitness test to see if he can make squad.

