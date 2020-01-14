News

Staggering news for Newcastle United as Deloitte Football Money League 2020 rich list is published

The Deloitte Football Money League 2020 has just been published.

Tuesday (14 January 2020) seeing the football finance experts reveal which clubs in the World generate the most money.

The report covers the 2018/19 season, with Deloitte having access to the figures from every club, despite many clubs (including Newcastle United) not having published their accounts as yet for that campaign.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2020, is that Barcelona are now at the very top, taking a major leap forward to overtake Real Madrid.

Barca’s substantial jump on the previous year is put down to the club taking charge of its own merchandising and licensing activities.

Dan Jones of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte:

“Barca is a clear example of a club adapting to changing market conditions, reducing the reliance on broadcast revenue and focusing on growing revenues within its control.”

However, far bigger news, at least for Newcastle fans (and Mike Ashley…) is that Newcastle United (19th in the Deloitte 2019 report) have dropped out of the Top 20 clubs based on revenue.

The Deloitte Football Money League 2020 – Top 20 (totals in euros):

The really staggering news though, is that Newcastle United don’t even make the Top 30 revenue generating clubs in the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 rich list…(totals in euros):

With Mike Ashley showing zero ambition on and off the pitch in the way he runs the club, it was always very likely that Newcastle United would fall out of the top 20 this time. If you show zero ambition in trying to grow revenues and every club is doing their best to raise theirs, then it is all but inevitable that a number of other clubs will start to overtake you.

However, to fall totally out of the top 30 appears almost impossible.

The exchange rate hasn’t helped the clubs in England but can Newcastle United really have fallen below Crystal Palace?

In the Deloitte top 30 in 2019 (covering the 2017/18 season), Newcastle United were 19th with 201.5m euros, Crystal Palace 24th on 169.0m euros.

In this new 2020 top 30 (covering the 2018/19 season), Crystal Palace are 30th with 174.5m euros.

We don’t have a Deloitte figure for Newcastle United because they aren’t named in the top 30 but even with Mike Ashley in charge, can NUFC have really dropped more than 27m euros compared to the previous (2017/18) season.

Obviously looking ahead the warning signs are there for future revenues, when your owner has created a situation where he is handing out 10,000 free season tickets it tells you everything, whilst his Sports Direct empire continues to dominate St James Park and Newcastle United overall for a pittance paid by SD.

However, last season (2018/19), we do know that Newcastle United earned some £6m more than Crystal Palace from the TV deals, whilst on matchday revenues NUFC must surely also be way above Palace having had average home crowds more than twice as big last season (51,121 and 25,455).

We have emailed Deloitte’s UK Sports Team asking for clarification of Newcastle United’s absence from this 2020 report, is it an oversight or have NUFC really totally bombed out? We will update you when we hear anything.

