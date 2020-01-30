Opinion

Spurs fans comments on Danny Rose signing for Newcastle United – Interesting

Spurs fans comment on Danny Rose signing for Newcastle via their message board:

‘It’s a good move for him, he needs a chance of scene.’

‘See ya.’

‘His mouth now runs faster than his legs.’

‘What happened to Rose, I dont get it? Is it attitude or ability that declined?’

‘He has lost a yard or two of pace which is probably down to injuries

His attitude clearly hasn’t helped either, although I must say no matter how bad he has been and he has been god awful for a while now, I have never got the impression he wasn’t giving it his all on the pitch.’

‘Newcastle fans seem keen on him – even thinking he’s taking a step down by joining them.

Newcastle is ‘up norf’ and closeish to Leeds/Doncaster where Rose wants to get close to, so another win for Danny.

Good news for Newcastle – they’ve just lost their on loan LB to injury.

In his prime Rose was a fine LB but its certainly gone sour since his pre-season press article 2 years ago, and its time for him to move on.’

‘Steve Bruce said last week: “He’s a quality player and a class act, the kid. Whether it’s possible, who knows?”

Class act? Kid? What planet is Steve Bruce living on?’

‘It’s a good move for him, he needs a chance of scene.’

‘Bye bye pr.ck.

Ask Stephen Carr how well it goes when you leave Spurs and head to that cluster f.ck club.’

‘When Rose played he always showed aggression and desire to win, but unfortunately his end product, general passing and positioning have been terrible for a while.

I am so glad to get rid of him, his stories to the press, his attitude, it can not have helped the moral of the squad.

Rose leaving, along with Eriksen (to a lesser extent) at the same time as new signings, and finalising the Lo Celso transfer will give the club a huge boost for the rest of the season.’

‘Thank f.ck for that, sad how its ended, hes been here for 13 years and I’m glad to see the back of him.

One thing for certain, he might not be that good these days but he puts every ounce of effort he has when he plays, juat the quality is non-existent.’

‘Good servant for the majority of his time.

Last couple of years he MUST have had something to say in unsettling the squad.

Thank you for the memories but please sign a deal with the toons in the summer and leave on a high.’

‘F.cking brilliant news if true.’

‘At least he doesn’t have to Google Bergwijn today so there’s that.

Instead he can spend the night Googling the whole Newcastle squad.’

‘Newcastle even pay £2m + salary for 5 months of Danny Rose.’

‘Rose squeezed the very maximum out of an above average talent, never the fastest but not slow either, never a decent passer but not the worst either, what he had for many years was the will to win, an anything for the cause mentality … when it became Rose first everything else started to fall apart, once his fellow players got fed up the only way was out … sad end but he brought it upon himself.’