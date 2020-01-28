News

Sky Sports rank two Newcastle United stars in latest updated in-form Premier League players list

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.

These are the updated rankings up to and including last week’s Premier League midweek programme, when Newcastle picked up that marvellous/ridiculous draw at Goodison Park

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Everton 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

After two defeats, the most recent trio of matches have produced a win and two draws, despite Newcastle United having been very second best when it came to possession, number of chances created at both ends and so on.

Martin Dubravka is clearly by some distance Newcastle United’s player of the season so far, with an average keeper instead, it almost certainly would have been a case of three defeats instead of beating Chelsea and drawing with Everton & Wolves. So, great to see Dubravka in number 39 in this list.

Whilst also putting in some great shifts, playing anywhere he is asked to AND getting that winner against Chelsea, Isaac Hayden also deserves his inclusion (at number 47).