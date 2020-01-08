Transfer Rumours

Sky Sports man tells Newcastle United fans ‘Fear Not’ as reports Steve Bruce set to bring in 3 signings

A new update from Sky Sports on Newcastle United’s January transfer window.

Newcastle United and Red Bull Leipzig have held talks about Ademola Lookman moving to St James Park but Keith Downie says that ‘There is still a lot of work to do on the deal’ before anything is finalised.

Downie covers Newcastle for Sky Sports and he says that ‘A lot of Newcastle fans asking me on social media why they are trying to bring in a winger when they haven’t got a striker yet.’

In response to that, he says that a number nine is the top priority for NUFC but that with the January window, it isn’t a case of being able to wait to make a signing in a particular position and holding off on trying to do any deals for any other positions you also want to strengthen.

The Sky Sports man talking about the Ademola Lookman potential signing: ‘If the winger does happen to come off first then so be it, they will have to do that.’

Steve Bruce himself has stated that a striker is the top target but it does appear clear that there is definitely interest in Lookman.

Keith Downie says that as well as a striker and a wide player, Newcastle/Steve Bruce also wants to bring in a central midfielder in January.

If this is close to the mark and Newcastle do end up making two or more signings, it would surely mean that we are set to also see significant movement of players out of St James Park, including maybe the odd surprise, player or players who have played a decent amount of football this season.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

“The priority [for Newcastle] without doubt is a striker.

“They want to bring in a number nine to try and help Joelinton, who is obviously struggling for goals and confidence.

“I have been saying for a number of weeks that they are looking to add in the wide areas as well.

“Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been excellent since he arrived, is currently out injured and is a probably a week or two away from a return and it might just take him a number of weeks to get him back up to speed.

“They also have Miguel Almiron but I think they prefer to play him in a more central role, so that only leaves Christian Atsu out wide, so Steve Bruce will want another option for the remainder of the season.

“You have to say [Ademola] Lookman does fit the bill.

“He [Steve Bruce] wants players who can carry the ball at pace up the pitch because Newcastle do play on the counter-attack. So you can imagine him fitting in well to the style of play that Newcastle are playing – that defensive style and hit on the break.

“I don’t know if he [Ademola Lookman] is going to walk into the starting eleven and he hasn’t played a lot of football.

“There is still a lot of work to do on the deal. They have held preliminary discussions with Leipzig but no figures have been mentioned just yet.

“A lot of Newcastle fans asking me on social media why they are trying to bring in a winger when they haven’t got a striker yet…but as you know, it doesn’t work that way in January.

“I’m sure that Newcastle are trying desperately to bring in a striker. If the winger does happen to come off first then so be it, they will have to do that.

“I do expect them to still bring in a striker so Newcastle supporters…fear not.

“But I suppose positive for them that Bruce is looking to add in other areas of the pitch as well out wide and as I have been saying for the last couple of days, in central midfield as well.”

