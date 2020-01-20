News

Sky Sports confirm two Newcastle United players ruled out for rest of the season

News breaking on Monday from Sky Sports, as they report that two Newcastle United players won’t be seen again this season.

On Saturday, early in the Chelsea match Jetro Willems collapsed to the ground in obvious severe pain.

The result of a seemingly nothing clash of knees with a Chelsea player.

After only 13 minutes though he was carried off, the Dutch international replaced by Matt Ritchie.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he says Jetro Willems won’t play again for Newcastle this season.

Willems has impressed on loan but this appears to ensure the buying clause won’t now be activated, with any potential future NUFC interest now clearly dependent on if/when the left sided player gets back to full fitness.

The other player that Sky Sports say is injured out until beyond the end of the season is Paul Dummett.

He lasted only 12 minutes in the Wolves match nine days ago, similar to Willems, an injury from nothing.

Steve Bruce said after that Wolves game: ‘Dummett has done his other leg – the hamstring’ and then later described it as a very ‘nasty’ injury.

Good luck to both players and as for the team, just as well Matt Ritchie is now back.

However, it looks obvious that Newcastle now need to bring somebody else in this month, even if only on loan.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 : If plan was to bore everybody to death and score in last minute – It worked! – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Watch dramatic Isaac Hayden late winner and official match highlights here – Watch HERE)

(Frank Lampard finds Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 tough to take “We dominated every aspect of the game…” – Read HERE)

(Must see Alan Shearer celebration when winner goes in at Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Video – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory – Read HERE)

