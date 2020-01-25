News

Sky Sports confirm Newcastle United takeover story – Talks have taken place

Saturday morning brought a new Newcastle United takeover story.

This time the story was broken by an unusual source – The Wall Street Journal.

Their report (see below), said/claimed that the key buyer within the group allegedly trying to take over Newcastle United is the Public Investment Fund, which is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s key investment tool.

Needless to say, as always, the Newcastle United takeover claims were met with much scepticism by Newcastle fan hardened to such talk, after so many false dawns in the past.

However, interesting to see that Sky Sports have now confirmed that there HAVE been talks between this group and Mike Ashley and/or his people.

They do of course advise caution on raised hopes and also claim that there is interest from elsewhere.

We live in hope.

Just off to the bookies to put a double on Newcastle United takeover and reaching FA Cup fifth round…

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

“We can confirm that there is some foundation to the story in the Wall Street Journal that the Saudi Royal Wealth Fund have been in talks to buy NUFC.

“However they’re not the only group at the table, and the presence of Amanda Staveley in the report is a concern, given the past.

“Newcastle United are making no comment at this stage, and let’s face it, we’ve been here before.

“Mike Ashley, who is currently out of the country, has also been irked by groups doing their business in the media before, and pulled the plug on Staveley for just that. But the £340m quoted by the WSJ is around Ashley’s asking price.

“And before anyone says “perfect timing, it’s the transfer window!” please remember they’ve brought in two new signings with at least one more to come next week.

“The timing is a coincidence, and probably reflective of recent league points on the board.”

The Mag – Earlier today (Saturday 25 January 2020):

Mike Ashley in in talks to sell Newcastle United, according to a surprise report on Saturday morning.

The report is from an unusual source, with The Wall Street Journal breaking the story.

They headline their piece with ‘Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund in Talks to Buy U.K. Soccer Team Newcastle United’ and say that the price that is under discussion is around the £340m mark.

The key buyer is said to be the Public Investment Fund, which is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s key investment tool.

Obviously we are well used to seeing these claims of a potential sale, on at least a yearly basis, but one day a sale will happen, surely.

The report says that whilst the money would be coming from Saudi Arabia/Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also involved in helping to put together this alleged takeover is a certain…Amanda Staveley.

Just imagine, if Newcastle United could have a takeover confirmed and reach the FA Cup fifth round on the same day, our cup will runneth over…

The Wall Street Journal report:

‘Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund is in talks to buy U.K. Premier League soccer team Newcastle United F.C. for about £340 million ($445 million), according to people familiar with the discussions.

The buyer is the Public Investment Fund, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s key investment tool, together with a group of investors organised by British financier Amanda Staveley, the people said. A final deal could be days or weeks away, the people said. The tentative deal could still break down.

The seller is British businessman Mike Ashley, who bought the team in 2007 for 134 million pounds, and turned into one of the least popular owners in English soccer.

The acquisition would be a major coup for Saudi Arabia as it focuses on sports and entertainment as part of Prince Mohammed’s economic reform plans for the kingdom.

It could also mean a big infusion of capital into Newcastle akin to Abu Dhabi’s 2008 acquisition of Manchester City. Since then the city-state, capital of the United Arab Emirates, has spent over a billion pounds to amass playing talent, renovate the team’s facilities, and turn City into an era-defining team in the English Premier League.’

