Simply have to answer whether these people are part of problem or part of solution at Newcastle United?
We all know Mike Ashley is the big problem at Newcastle United.
Now in his thirteenth year of owning the football club, it is quite clear NUFC can’t ever properly move forward until he has sold up.
However, I think when it comes to everything (anyone) else at St James Park, people tend to over think things.
You only need to ask yourself one question…
Ask yourself whether these are part of the problem or part of the solution at Newcastle United?
Owner
Mike Ashley – PROBLEM
Managing Director
Lee Charnley – Problem
Board of Directors
There is only Charnley named as a director for legal purposes and no other directors – Problem
Head Coach
Steve Bruce – Problem
Bruce’s coaching staff
The other Steves – Problem
Academy structure/ambition
No investment – Problem
Training complex
New essential state of the art training complex promised by Ashley in 2013 and not delivered – Problem
St James Park
Nothing spent on SJP and Ashley has sold off land for personal profit that could have allowed future increase in capacity – Problem
Fans still going to games
Not to blame for any of this mess – Solution
Fans staying away from matches
Not to blame for any of this mess – Solution
Giving away 10,000 free season tickets
Ludicrous and no proper way to run a business and simply creates more divisions and future issues – Problem
Players
Solution – Dubravka, Schar, Lejeune, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Lascelles
Short-term part of Solution but not long-term – Carroll, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Dummett
Possibly part of Solution – Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Willems, Joelinton
Problem – Ki, Manquillo, Elliot, Darlow, Shelvey, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu, Muto, Krafth
