Opinion

Simply have to answer whether these people are part of problem or part of solution at Newcastle United?

We all know Mike Ashley is the big problem at Newcastle United.

Now in his thirteenth year of owning the football club, it is quite clear NUFC can’t ever properly move forward until he has sold up.

However, I think when it comes to everything (anyone) else at St James Park, people tend to over think things.

You only need to ask yourself one question…

Ask yourself whether these are part of the problem or part of the solution at Newcastle United?

Owner

Mike Ashley – PROBLEM

Managing Director

Lee Charnley – Problem

Board of Directors

There is only Charnley named as a director for legal purposes and no other directors – Problem

Head Coach

Steve Bruce – Problem

Bruce’s coaching staff

The other Steves – Problem

Academy structure/ambition

No investment – Problem

Training complex

New essential state of the art training complex promised by Ashley in 2013 and not delivered – Problem

St James Park

Nothing spent on SJP and Ashley has sold off land for personal profit that could have allowed future increase in capacity – Problem

Fans still going to games

Not to blame for any of this mess – Solution

Fans staying away from matches

Not to blame for any of this mess – Solution

Giving away 10,000 free season tickets

Ludicrous and no proper way to run a business and simply creates more divisions and future issues – Problem

Players

Solution – Dubravka, Schar, Lejeune, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Lascelles

Short-term part of Solution but not long-term – Carroll, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Dummett

Possibly part of Solution – Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Willems, Joelinton

Problem – Ki, Manquillo, Elliot, Darlow, Shelvey, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu, Muto, Krafth

