News

Saturday’s Match of The Day running order announced for show tonight

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.30pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are eight matches in total.

This is the twenty second round of Premier League matches and interesting results at what is likely to be at the very top and bottom ends of the table.

Here is the Match of The Day running order of matches on this Saturday night:

Leicester v Southampton

Tottenham v Liverpool

Manchester United v Norwich City

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Wolves v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v West Ham United

In total, there are sixteen goals in the eight Premier League matches played on Saturday lunchtime/afternoon/teatime and Friday night.

There are then two other Premier League matches on Sunday to complete this round of Premier League games.

Sunday 11 January:

Bournemouth v Watford (2pm)

Aston Villa v Manchester City (4.30pm)

