Saturday’s Match of The Day running order announced for show tonight
Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.
Kicking off at 10.30pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are eight matches in total.
This is the twenty second round of Premier League matches and interesting results at what is likely to be at the very top and bottom ends of the table.
Here is the Match of The Day running order of matches on this Saturday night:
Leicester v Southampton
Tottenham v Liverpool
Manchester United v Norwich City
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Wolves v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v West Ham United
In total, there are sixteen goals in the eight Premier League matches played on Saturday lunchtime/afternoon/teatime and Friday night.
There are then two other Premier League matches on Sunday to complete this round of Premier League games.
Sunday 11 January:
Bournemouth v Watford (2pm)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (4.30pm)
