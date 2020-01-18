News

Saturday’s Match of The Day running order announced after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.30pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are eight matches in total.

This is the twenty third round of Premier League matches and interesting results at what is likely to be at the very top and bottom ends of the table.

Plenty of drama as Saturday unfolded in the top tier.

Here is the Match of The Day running order of matches on this Saturday night:

Southampton v Wolves

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Sheffield United

West Ham v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Watford v Tottenham

In total, there are seventeen goals in the eight Premier League matches played on Saturday lunchtime/afternoon/teatime.

There are then two other Premier League matches on Sunday to complete this round of Premier League games.

Sunday 11 January:

Burnley v Leicester City (2pm)

Liverpool v Man Utd (4.30pm)

