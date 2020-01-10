News

Ruben Vinagre ‘Newcastle is just another team obviously that we have to defeat’

Ruben Vinagre has been speaking ahead of Saturday’s game.

The 20 year old defender looking forward to facing Newcastle United for a third time.

He played the full 90 minutes when Wolves won 2-1 at St James Park in December 2018 and then was a late sub this season when Wolves got a 1-1 draw on Tyneside.

If selected though, Saturday will be the first time Ruben Vinagre has faced Newcastle at Molineux.

Wolves are only one point off fifth and about Saturday’s opponents he says: ‘It is always a hard team to defeat.’

Only promoted in 2018, if Wolves are going to match last season’s seventh, or do even better, then no doubt they will be thinking Newcastle at home is a game they need to win, the former Monaco player saying: ‘Newcastle is just another team obviously that we have to defeat but it is always a good game.’

Ruben Vinagre talking to the official club site:

“Newcastle is a very good team.

“They play really well and I would say that every game in the Premier League is not an easy game.

“Newcastle is just another team obviously that we have to defeat but it is always a good game.

“It is always a hard team to defeat.

“I won’t say that I want to mention any particular player, they are a good team and it is not a player that makes an entire team, it’s the team as a whole.

“This is not any different to any other team.

“We want to obviously win the three points at home, since we are playing here, and we will do our best with that.

“I am very happy to be playing in this league and to be playing more games than I did last season.

“To be playing more in general is obviously one of my goals and I want to be motivated with my team, so that we can all work together.

“I feel great, I really enjoy being here. I have been growing every single day, l have already played in the Championship and the Premier League since I have been here.

“So, it is amazing I have been growing more, not only as a player but also as a person, so I could say that I am really happy, and I just want to improve even more.”

