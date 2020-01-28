News

Ronaldo signs Hatem Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa has been signed up by Ronaldo.

The original and brilliant Brazilian Ronaldo became the majority shareholder at Real Valladolid in September 2018.

He has became the latest to end a career break from regular football for the now 32 year old.

It is almost nine months since former Newcastle United genius/waster Hatem Ben Arfa last played a competitive game, choosing not to sign another contract with Rennes despite a very good season where he scored nine goals in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Becoming a free agent, he has once again bizarrely had a massive break without connecting up with another club.

Ben Arfa will have to wait until 2 May 2020 before he comes up against another NUFC legend in Joselu (an excellent eight goals already this season for Alaves in 17 La Liga starts and three sub appearances), when Real Valladolid visit Alaves.

However, the French enigma is set to face Mikel Merino on 29 February 2020, when Ronaldo’s club play away at Real Sociedad.

Interesting to see what Hatem Ben Arfa can produce in La Liga, considering this ridiculously long break and the fact he turns 33 in March.

Real Valladolid official announcement:

‘Hatem Ben Arfa (Clamart, France, 7-03-1987) is a new Real Valladolid player until the end of this season. The French attacker signed his contract on Tuesday as a new blanquivioleta player and on Wednesday he will join the work under Sergio González.

Ben Arfa, without a team since last summer ended his relationship with Rennes, accumulates a remarkable career in the football landscape. He has been an absolute international fifteen times with France and has developed his career in the Gallic country and England, with 388 official matches and 73 goals in Lyon, Olympique de Marseille, Newcastle, Hull City, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.

Ben Arfa will be presented to the media this Tuesday at 12.30 pm in the press room of the José Zorrilla Stadium.’

