Rochdale v Newcastle United – Friday morning official update on ticket sales

It is Rochdale v Newcastle on Saturday.

The home side hoping for a sellout to match their one in the FA Cup fifth round against Tottenham in 2018.

There were 8,480 inside Spotland to watch a 2-2 draw, Tottenham winning the replay 6-1 at Wembley.

Last week Rochdale made a number of corporate tickets available (see below) to Newcastle fans who had quickly snapped up the official 3,200 away allocation.

Now on Friday morning, Rochdale have announced that a small number of extra home tickets have been made available.

The club say that no tickets will be sold on the day of the match but they also state that there are less than 400 unsold tickets remaining, so hopefully it will be a sellout.

Many Rochdale fans had been unhappy that Rochdale and Newcastle had agreed to double the price of match tickets for this game, compared to their second round game.

Rochdale official announcement:

‘Rochdale AFC vs Newcastle United | Emirates FA Cup Third Round, Crown Oil Arena, Saturday 4th January 2020, 12.31pm Kick-Off

A small number of extra tickets have been released for Dale’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle United on Saturday.

At the time of writing, there are currently less than 400 home tickets available.

This is an ALL TICKET match and there are NO restrictions on the number of tickets one person can buy.

Fans have until midnight on Friday (3rd December) to purchase online HERE. Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase in person at the Ticket Office or over the phone on 01706 644 648 (option 8). The Ticket Office will be open until 5pm on Friday.’

The Mag – 28 December 2019:

The away ticket allocation for Rochdale v Newcastle quickly sold out.

Some 3,200 tickets snapped up by Newcastle fans keen to add a new stadium to their list.

No surprise, as this is the first ever competitive game between the two clubs.

However, if you did miss out, there is a chance you could still make the game.

Only a week to go to the game and Rochdale have made an allocation of reasonably priced hospitality tickets directly available to Newcastle fans.

Details below.

Rochdale official announcement:

Rochdale AFC vs Newcastle United | Emirates FA Cup Third Round, Crown Oil Arena, Saturday 4th January 2020, 12.31pm Kick-Off

Rochdale AFC are pleased to offer an allocation of hospitality tickets in our Ratcliffe Bar for Newcastle United fans, with premium match tickets located on the halfway line in our Reside Stand (visiting supporters’ stand).

Enjoy VIP service from our Corporate Hospitality Team, a glass of Bucks Fizz on arrival, delicious Full English breakfast, match day programme & team sheet and ticket for the game.

Guests should arrive for 10am onwards.

Prices are £75 per Adult, £65 per Senior (65+), £55 per Junior (16 & under).

To book please contact our Director of Sales & Marketing, Frances Fielding on Tel: 01706 753 581 or Email: [email protected]

