Opinion

Rochdale manager to nail embarrassing Steve Bruce words on the dressing room door ahead of kick-off

Another classic from Steve Bruce.

Brian Barry-Murphy won’t need to do a pre-match team talk.

Steve Bruce has done the job for him.

Asked about today’s FA Cup third round tie, Bruce declared: ‘No one wants to lose to bloody Rochdale, that is for sure.’

Demeaning Newcastle United’s opponents as ‘bloody Rochdale’ is arrogant talk anyway BUT it also means that Brian Barry-Murphy just needs to pin Steve Bruce’s words on the dressing room door, if he wants to wind his players up for this match.

It is especially embarrassing for Steve Bruce when you consider that for most of the past decade he has been a lower division manager anyway, with the likes of Hull, Villa and Sheffield Wednesday – operating as close to the likes of ‘bloody Rochdale’ as he has to the likes of ‘bloody Manchester City’…

Steve Bruce speaking ahead of today’s FA Cup match:

“No one wants to lose to bloody Rochdale, that is for sure.

‘When I walked through the door I said we would have a crack at it.

“So we will be as strong as we possibly can be and see if we can have a run, why not?

‘The TV cameras are there for an upset but we will be strong enough in team and formation to get a result, I am confident of that.

“In recent years Newcastle United have not gone far enough (in the FA Cup), somebody has just told me that Rochdale have got to the FA Cup fourth round more than Newcastle over these last six years.

“This country always wants an underdog to win and that is what we have to guard against.

“This is why the television cameras are there, they can smell an upset and we have got to make sure that isn’t the case.”

