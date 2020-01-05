Opinion

Rochdale fans comments on Newcastle United after 1-1 draw – Interesting

Rochdale fans watched on as their team deservedly took this FA Cup third round tie to a reply.

A game of two halves as Newcastle United dominated before the break and should have had the game won, only for very poor finishing to let them down.

After half-time the match increasingly saw the home side take control as Newcastle faded embarrassingly badly, up against lower league players, some of them 16 and 17 years old.

Credit to Rochdale though as they hit the post, then equalised, before almost winning it late on.

Rochdale fans saw a near capacity crowd of 8,593 with 3,200 official travelling fans and numerous others in the home sections, the last League One home attendance was 3,167 for Rochdale.

The Rochdale fans had praise for the visiting supporters, though not Steve Bruce…

As for the game itself, they echoed what everybody else has said, a game that Newcastle should have had put to bed in the first half but a match that in the end the home side could have won.

Rochdale fans commenting via their Rochdale Forum message board:

‘Lost my voice now after today.

Funniest part of the day was when 3000+ Geordies retaliated to us signing ‘You’re fu..ing shi.e’ with “We’re fu..ing shi.e”

On a seperate note, didn’t see or hear about any trouble today, so hats off to their fans.’

‘Steve Bruce gave no credit at all for us, moaned about it should have been over at half time and injuries, no mention of our clear opportunities second half.

40 million pound striker or 40 year old striker Steve, I know who I prefer.

Hope they go down and he gets sacked the moaning overrated nose monster!’

‘Fair play to Newcastle and their fans, no billy big-bo..ocks that i could see and the game ended with everyone knowing they’d witnessed a proper cup tie.

Onto the replay.’

‘Who would you rather have up front: a £40m Brazilian striker or a 40-year-old Alby?’

‘Wilbraham caused them massive issues as defenders at top clubs aren’t used to playing against someone like him. Their fans were fuming at the end, rightly so as they clearly didn’t fancy a battle.

Hope the replay is reasonably priced and we take a fair few up there.’

‘That 2nd half was the opposite to the first half. Can’t tell if we switched on or they switched off. Can not wait for the replay at SJP. Up the Dale!’

‘Chatting post game with a few geordies, they were slightly miffed at the price but otherwise complimentary about us.’

‘Our goal was on Bruce for bringing on Ritchie and that’s when Atsu shifted from the left, though by then we were well on top anyway as we were playing a 4-4-2 which made the most of those we had out on the pitch.’

‘I like this comment

.

I have to say I feel sorry for you guys. Great stadium, rich heritage, some of the most loyal and respected fans in the country – and yet you can’t even beat Newcastle!’

‘Poor first half, like a pre-season friendly. Great second half, like a proper FA Cup tie.’

‘I have to say that I thought Baah was awful, and taking him off was absolutely correct.’

‘Crikey, the kid is 16 ,I bet he didnt sleep a wink last night and probably thought about what was about to happen as he was getting changed and scared himself half to death, A full house, TV cameras and a Premiership side waiting for him, just having the bottle to give it a go says a lot about him.’

‘He wasn’t even remotely awful! Nobody was. Literally none of our players deserve any criticism today, they should all be proud.

Baah struggled defensively to help Magloire against the best winger either of the youngsters will have probably ever faced in their short careers.

And despite that he still showed a lot of willing and went on a few attacking runs.’

‘What a performance that second half was. Wilbraham (who was the obvious choice to bring on after the first half) and Matheson changed the game.

I felt for magloire, he played RB like a CB today, kept getting caught square on in 1 on 1 situations and it was the right decision to bring him off.

We had more than enough chances to finish them off and I fear they’ll smash us at SJP.’

‘Plenty of talk about Newcastle’s injury crisis but not a single mention of ours.’

‘Great to see Dale on the box again,though at half time I was wondering if we were ever going to get into Newcastle`s half.

Come the second half,the change was remarkable and but for two missed sitters by Olly,we would`ve won the tie.

One thing I noticed about the crowd,everybody looked so tense and apprehensive,is that because we have just about the worst home record in the four divisions over the last three years?

Got sick of hearing Geordie voices,but once Dale got moving after half time,the response was clearly there and the Toon Army was quickly silenced.

It ended similar to the Spurs game,the big men equalising near the end.

Hope the replay will be on ESPN,look forward to it.’

‘What a second half performance! Great result!

BBMs substitutions worked wonders!’

