Rochdale fans comments before and after defeat at Newcastle United – Amusing

For Rochdale fans the cup dream is over for another year.

The League One side getting through a couple of rounds of the League Cup before an unlucky defeat at Old Trafford on penalties.

Successfully through a couple of rounds of the FA Cup before a not so unlucky defeat in a replay at St James Park.

A lot of frustration for the travelling Rochdale fans that their team gave up the tie so easily.

Some shocking defending in the opening stages helping to hand the game on a plate to Newcastle United and this time Steve Bruce’s players didn’t pass the opportunity up, as they had done in the first 45 minutes at Spotland.

Much of the conversation amongst Rochdale fans (see below) pre-match was about how much support they might bring to Tyneside and most importantly, which pubs to go to.

Amusingly, a number of visiting fans also found the pull of the Newcastle pubs too much of a temptation once their team gifted a 3-0 lead to Newcastle within 26 minutes.

Reading the comments about their team, you have to think some of the criticism is over the top.

However, you can also understand it as well up to a point, to give the game away so easily after they had showed they could cause Newcastle problems in the second half of that game 10 days earlier.

Rochdale fan comment via their Rochdale Forum message board:

PRE-MATCH:

‘No chance of us taking anywhere near 5000 to St James Park. 2000 – 2500 will be an excellent turn out on a Tuesday night with less than a week to sell tickets.’

‘I reckon around the 2750 mark.

And if anyone wants to be “disappointed” by that, just remember it’d be our average home fan figure.

In other words, the equivalent of Newcastle bringing 45,000 to us.’

‘Dry and relatively mild in Toon today. But it is grey and cloudy so you never know.

Away fans are very high up at SJP with a wind coming in from the North Sea so wrap up warm.

For anybody hoping to go to the quayside for drinks, they are expecting to close it late afternoon for a few hours due to an unusually high tide expected.’

‘If they get away without a tidal surge and they keep it open there is a great micro brewery place in shipping containers on the Gateshead side of the river. Just follow signs for the swing bridge.

Has a range of beers in 1.3rd or 2/3rd pint measures. Bit expensive but nice concept.’

‘Can recommend the Town Wall pub near the station for those travelling by train and looking for a convenient place for a pre-match drink.’

‘Been here for a few hours now.

Pub recommendations for those who like craft beer:

Wylam tap on Town Moor

Free Trade Inn on the river towards Byker.

They are my perennial faves.

But, I’ve been a tourist today so:

Station East and Central in Gateshead are ace, plus the two Head of Steams (station and quayside)

Newcastle Tap (near station)

For those who want a proper Geordie experience:

Crown Posada on the way down to Quayside

Bodega near Chinatown (good local craft too)

Black Garter near Eldon Square (my Geordie mate keeps threatening to take me here. For the ‘salt of the earth’ only!).’

POST-MATCH:

‘It would have been 1.1 if we had not gifted 3 first half goals in 10 minutes.

Nonetheless, it was what it was.

Thought we looked like startled rabbits in the headlights for the first half.’

‘Toon had 3 goals that were given to them in the first half.

I don’t think they would have scored from proper open play if they play til tomorrow.

Lots of possession but little end product from Bruce’s boys.’

‘When plan A fails….turn to plan A.

After a first half at home where we continually lost the ball in our own third, we decided to ignore the second half that had Newcastle back peddling (long ball to Albi) and revert to type once more.

We couldn’t play it out from the back and lost the ball time and again giving Newcastle an attacking position.

The third goal about summed up the futility of this policy tonight.

I never expected anything other than defeat, but to give it to them on a silver platter with a chocolate on top diminished the occasion a bit.’

‘Not a great watch but a cracking trip out. Enjoyed the day if not the game apart from MJ’s goal.’

‘3 completely avoidable goals. Terrible from Williams for the 2nd and no words needed for Sanchez for their 3rd.’

‘I abandoned and went to the strawberry.’

‘Also abandoned, to the Black Bull, couldn’t take anymore, first time in 19 years, the goals were so avoidable.’

‘While our 2 centre backs pulled out wide when the inevitable fu.k up happens like last night, several times your 2 defenders you need to protect the goal are stood nearer the corner flag.

Newcastle put 4 players to press yet nobody picked up on it and we still carried on doing it.

At what other time would you let your defence be outnumbered by the opposition attacking, whilst casually passing it around.

You’d struggle playing that idea out with premier league level players.’

‘Attendance was 29,786. SJP was relatively quiet as a result.

Was sat with the home fans yesterday as they had sat with me at Spotland.

They rated Norrington-Davies but couldn’t believe that we kept passing back and didn’t seem to want to attack.

Sadly they weren’t impressed with us at all. Still I was chuffed that we had got to play at SJP once in my lifetime.

Hope people got back safely and we can now focus on a few signings and getting to 45 points.’

‘I left after the 3rd goal, couldn’t watch that anymore.

Dreadful, a dark first half.’

‘Whilst accepting that the defending certainly for the second and third goals was at best very poor,the achievement was in getting the replay in the first place.

We can be critical of our players but the reality is that there is a reason why they earn their living collectively in the third tier of English football.

Be it strength ,speed of leg ,speed of brain,a lack of ability(but bear in mind anybody employed as a professional footballer is a sight better player than you or I could ever hoped to achieve)

The “knee-jerk reaction” to the display is a little over the top, if we played these teams week in week out a 4-1 defeat away would be seen as a good result.’

‘Second half turned when we decided to try and make something happen and started pressing them.

Consequently we won more of the ball and managed to create a good few chances ourselves – if only we had players with the confidence to take an early shot instead of dithering and losing the moment.

Overall I am pleased to have had the opportunity to visit St James’s Park, rather than have beaten them in the first match and just faced Oxford (We can do that in the league). So thanks for that Dale.’

