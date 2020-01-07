News

Rochdale confirm how many tickets they have been given for Newcastle United replay at St James Park

The date and time for Newcastle v Rochdale was confirmed earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

The game will take place on Tuesday 14 January with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The date and time were confirmed after the live TV choices were made for the third round FA Cup replays, BT Sport selecting Spurs v Middlesbrough, whilst the BBC have gone for Man Utd v Wolves.

Tickets for Newcastle season ticket holders go on sale on Wednesday morning, prices are £10 adults and £5 concessions, though prices double for anybody waiting to pay on the day of the match.

Rochdale meanwhile have announced that they will start selling tickets for the game on Thursday morning.

The League One club revealing that they have been given an ‘initial’ allocation of 5,000 tickets for the game at St James Park.

Rochdale’s last home League One game had an attendance of 3,167 so you wouldn’t imagine that demand will exceed this initial allocation.

They did though take 5,500 fans to Old Trafford in September when losing on penalties in the League Cup after the match ended 1-1.

However, it is only just over 20 miles from Rochdale to Old Trafford, compared to around 135 miles to St James Park.

The League One club have put on coach travel at only £15 to try and help maximise the away following for the FA Cup third round replay.

It will be interesting to see exactly how many Newcastle fans will be up for going to the game, considering the number of empty seats this season which led to the embarrassing 10,000 free season ticket give away by Mike Ashley.

There were 36,440 at last season’s FA Cup third round game at St James Park when Blackburn were the visitors on a Saturday, difficult to see anything close to that, especially when only 22,727 turned up for the League Cup match with Leicester on the last Wednesday night in August, which was still within the six weeks school holidays.

Sadly, no doubt Newcastle United will almost certainly still stick the Rochdale fans up on Level 7, even though it looks near certain the lower bowl of St James Park will be nowhere near full.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

