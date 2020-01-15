News

Rochdale boss compares what happened at Newcastle United to Manchester United experience

Brian Barry-Murphy was a lot happier by the final whistle than after 26 minutes of the game at St James Park.

The Rochdale manager watched on as his players gifted Newcastle opportunities, which the home side took to quickly kill the game off.

Brian Barry-Murphy was happy with the reaction of his team from that point, the final 64 minutes of the match seeing a goal for each side.

Back in September, Rochdale took Manchester United to penalties in the League Cup after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford but the Rochdale boss admits that at times they rode their luck early on in that match, before growing into the game: ‘We went to Manchester United earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup and we were lauded for everything that we did there…but there were moments in the first half there when Manchester United had gilt-edged chances and we just managed to defend them.’

That was very much the case in the first game at Spotland, Newcastle dominating the first half but failing to take more than the one Almiron chance, then almost losing it as Rochdale dominated after the break.

Few Newcastle fans would have begrudged the three thousand or so Rochdale supporters when they scored their consolation game, for once NUFC having the luxury of a game won long before the final whistle.

Brian Barry-Murphy:

“We have had amazing backing from our supporters.

“The players were desperate to give them something to shout about in the second half.

“Tonight, we weren’t able to do that and things went against us in the first half.

“It was really important to see how we reacted in that situation and whether we were able to maintain our way of playing and display our personality.

“We did that in the second half and it was very, very encouraging for us all moving forward.

“We gave away what we would consider really poor goals in the first half and it had quite a heavy impact on us in terms of the scoreline and we weren’t able to recover from that.

“But in the second half, the lads displayed their skills and a lot of courage and we managed to score a goal, which was great for the supporters.”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 (Newcastle 3 Rochdale 0) – Tuesday 14 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

O’Connell (OG) 17, M Longstaff 20, Almiron 26, Joelinton 82

Rochdale:

Williams 86

Possession was Rochdale 36% (30%), Newcastle 64% (70%)

Total shots were Rochdale 12 (5), Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Rochdale 5 (2), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Rochdale 5 (3), Newcastle 5 (4)

Crowd: 29,786 (3,000 Rochdale)

Referee:Graham Scott

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles (Allan 57), Lejeune, Ritchie (Shelvey 69), Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron (Carroll 62), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Clark, Willems, Fernandez

