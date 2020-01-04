Opinion

Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw

Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 4 January 12.31pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle dominating the first half but instead of finishing the lower league opposition off, only had Almiron’s 17th minute goal to show for their efforts. Rochdale then finishing the stronger team, equalising and almost winning it at the end.

Jamie Smith:

“Bruce obviously determined to show he’s taking the cup seriously with the team selection but the performance was a woeful exposure of our shortcomings.

“The amount of possession and pressure first half should have yielded more than a one goal lead but the inability to find a decent final ball and the shocking display from Joelinton meant you could see the scruffy Rochdale equaliser coming from a mile off.

“I believe Dwight Gayle would have scored easily in this match, so if his absence is due to an impending move, this sh..show should at least have prompted people to understand we need a competent striker in his place.

“Still in the cup though.

“If we get Man City away in the 4th round draw just throw the replay and let Rochdale have it.”

David Punton:

“No one wants to lose to bloody Rochdale.”

“The words of Newcastle Utd boss Steve Bruce.

“Well, we didn’t lose but we got the next worse outcome. A replay this threadbare football club just doesn’t need.

“It was a shocker of a second half that did for us after a very good goal from Almirón before the break.

“A 40 year-old was able to level for Rochdale as our £40m striker floundered yet again.

“Joelinton missing his chances against league one opposition.

“At the end we were clinging on like a boxer, punch drink, desperate for the final bell. So bad it’s hard to take in.

“But things turn around quickly in football and we’ve gone from a rosey garden to a barren wasteland in the space of a few weeks.

“Where the next win comes from I do not know.”

Ben Cooper:

“Steve Bruce played probably his full strength team in what was a proper traditional cup tie against lower league opposition.

“United outplayed Rochdale in a strong first half which saw their width create numerous opportunities, one of which Almiron buried.

“The second killer goal should have come but didn’t.

“As the second half wore on Rochdale grew into the game leading to an equaliser and a couple of chances to win the game.

“Their 40 year old sub made a huge difference, something our £40million striker couldn’t do. Perhaps we could swap?

“Their manager made positive changes both in personnel and tactics, something our manager couldn’t do. Again, perhaps we could swap?

“Still, a 1-1 draw counts and third round replay counts as a cup run in my lifetime.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Brucie picked the strongest team he could and we bossed the first half to the extent that we should have put the game to bed.

“Miggy and Atsu looked very good but Joe struggled. Our defence was barely needed.

“Second half was painful.

“We couldn’t cope with a 40-year-old striker and Joe looked even worse.

“1-1 was about the right score, but Rochdale could and should have pinched it.

“We now have a replay we don’t need and a team that look bereft of confidence.

“Positives? Krafth and Atsu looked OK.

“Dubravka did what Dubravka does and the fans were great.

“Ashley must have enjoyed them slagging Robbie Savage instead of him on National TV.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Credit to Rochdale, they should be already in the next round and we were awful today.

“Our second half performance was shocking and I am relieved we have a chance to put it right in the replay.

“I desperately want Joelinton to succeed but he is well short at the moment.

“We need to sign another striker before January ends.

“Very worried about the state of the club right now.”

Brian Standen:

“Can’t complain about the team picked!

“Steady first half against a team who let’s be honest are at the same level as Sunderland and decent finish by Miggy.

“Second half- awful!

“Joelinton needs to be taken out of the team now!

“Fans are only a thread away from destroying him.

“Hope they replay is free to get in!”

Paul Patterson:

“With each passing game Joelinton’s value drops by the million.

“Easily the biggest flop in our history.

“As for today- A pretty strong side and the result nobody but Rochdale wanted.

“Wonder what Bruce the Excuse comes out with today…”

Nat Seaton:

“Played ok in the first half considering the team we had out and who we were playing.

“Second half was dire and it pains me to say it but Rochdale deserved (at least) the draw.

“They changed their team/tactics at half time and that was enough to get the better of us.

“Another disappointing away day summed up by a 40 year old scoring the equaliser!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 17

Rochdale:

Wilbraham 79

Possession was Rochdale 34%, Newcastle 66%

Total shots were Rochdale 11, Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Rochdale 4, Newcastle 5

Corners were Rochdale 3 Newcastle 12

Crowd: 8,593 (3,200 NUFC)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Hayden, Atsu, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 64), Muto (Ki 53), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lejeune, Allan, Sorensen, Cass

