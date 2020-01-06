News

Robbie Savage cries foul after abuse from Newcastle United fans

Robbie Savage says he took it all as a laugh when Newcastle fans took the mick out of him on Saturday.

However, he then spent minutes afterwards explaining what a disgrace Newcastle fans were for doing it…

Working for BT Sport, Robbie Savage was co-commentator at the Rochdale match.

With their placement right next to the Newcastle fans, BT Sport apologised during the game as the away section sang ‘Robbie Savage, he’s a w.nker’…

It is all about context and Robbie Savage is making himself look ridiculous by making such an issue out of it.

He wasn’t threatened or anything like that.

Newcastle fans weren’t abusing him walking down the street with his family.

It is laughable when he whinges about being abused trying to do his job.

You would think he was a surgeon and now somebody getting paid a fortune to talk absolute drivel.

Robbie Savage speaking on BBC Radio Five Live:

“I was working for TV and the commentary gantry was right amongst the Newcastle fans, right amongst 3,000 and in commentary I said What a great turnout from Newcastle fans, passionate, supporting their team, they were singing away…and then I was obviously spotted.

“Then obviously…I was trending on Twitter for obviously obscenities that Newcastle fans were singing at me which I took in good faith, I was smiling, laughing, but…

“Put yourself in that situation, you are…

“If I was a Newcastle fan I’d be embarrassed, I was…to sing the obscenity at a commentator when he’s doing his job.

“You imagine in your workplace, you’ve got X amount of people turning around pointing camera phones in your face and waiting for you to respond and you are trying to do your job.

“I thought they were a disgrace, the Newcastle fans.

“Try and support your team, who by the way, got battered by Rochdale in the second half and instead of putting your frustration at a co-commentator… listen, I took it, I was laughing, I had to laugh.

“But I just though…at the end of the game when the Newcastle players were coming over to applaud the fans, a lot of Newcastle fans in the front row were giving gestures to Newcastle players to go away and all they (players) were doing was coming over to applaud their support.

“And on the whole the Newcastle fans are brilliant but you know, try venting your frustration on the team.

“And I heard Newcastle fans hammering Joelinton, what’s that going to do for his confidence?

“It’s pathetic. Newcastle fans who were there singing, you are absolutely pathetic.

“Alan Shearer said to me today, he put a laughing faces emoji and said ‘I was the one that started the chants’.

“I saw lots of people signing it and it was well heard on the TV. It was embarrassing. I was sitting amongst Newcastle fans trying to do my job and you’ve got that many people singing it and putting camera phones in my face.

“If I react, I lose my job. Imagine putting yourselves, Newcastle fans, in that situation for a split second.

“The funny thing was, driving away from the ground I was in the car and the traffic was really heavy and this lady stopped the car and she was full of Newcastle fans and she said: ‘Robbie lad, I don’t think you’re a… obscenity’!

“I burst our laughing. I said ‘Thank you, you’re the one!’ I took it laughing, I had to, because I couldn’t respond.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 4 January 12.31pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 17

Rochdale:

Wilbraham 79

Possession was Rochdale 34%, Newcastle 66%

Total shots were Rochdale 11, Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Rochdale 4, Newcastle 5

Corners were Rochdale 3 Newcastle 12

Crowd: 8,593 (3,200 NUFC)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Hayden, Atsu, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 64), Muto (Ki 53), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lejeune, Allan, Sorensen, Cass

