Transfer Rumours

Reported Newcastle United once again interested in signing Ryan Babel after Rafa claims in 2019

In April 2019, Turkish media reported that Galatasaray were worried they might lose out on Ryan Babel, after Newcastle United were claimed to have entered the race to sign him.

Rafa Benitez had originally signed Ryan Babel for Liverpool as a 20 year old from Ajax for £12m, a significant fee back then. After only 31 Premier League starts for Liverpool in three and a half years, the Dutch international was sold on to Hoffenheim for £5m in 2011, after Rafa Benitez had left Anfield.

Despite that, the Turkish media claimed that Rafa was interested in signing Babel for a second time despite now (last April 2019) being 32.

Ryan Babel had been a surprise hit when signing in January 2019 for Fulham until the end of last season, the West London club all but relegated already.

Despite their ongoing struggles, Ryan Babel was a surprise success in their struggling team, scoring an impressive five Premier League goals and getting three PL assists in only 15 PL starts and one sub appearance.

Of course, Rafa Benitez left Newcastle and so we will never know whether there was genuine interest, whilst Babel did indeed sign for Galatasaray.

Now despite five goals in only 13 league starts this season, Eurosport are reporting that Galatasaray are looking to sell Ryan Babel for only a nominal fee this month, to get his considerable salary off the wage bill

Eurosport say their information is that both Ajax and Newcastle United are in talks to sign Ryan Babel.

As with all transfer stories you choose what to believe but even though he turned 33 in December, based on what we saw at Fulham last season, Babel can still do a job in the Premier League.

Newcastle have shown a shocking lack of creativity and goals this season and between them the likes of Joelinton, Carroll, Almiron, Muto, Gayle and Saint-Maximin have only accumulated three Premier League goals between them.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of other ‘experienced’ players already this week, including 33 year old Olivier Giroud and 36 year old Glenn Murray.

