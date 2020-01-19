Transfer Rumours

Reported – Newcastle United make approach for Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury is a target for Newcastle United according to a report in Sunday.

The 22 year old midfielder has been used mainly as a squad player for Leicester City this season so far.

The England Under 21 international has only started six of the Foxes’ 22 Premier League games so far .

However, it would be a massive surprise if Leicester allowed him to move anywhere.

In total he has made 19 first team appearances this season, with nine starts and ten sub appearances across the league and cups.

Included in that have been three wins over Newcastle United, starting the League Cup victory back in August, a sub when Leicester hammered five past NUFC at the King Power, then another appearance off the bench on New Year’s Day.

Leicester humiliating Newcastle with such a comfortable stroll to a 3-0 victory, Hamza Choudhury finding the top corner from outside the box to round off the scoring.

So St James Park will always have a place in his heart, as that was Choudhury’s first ever first team goal.

The Sunday People report claims that Newcastle have made an approach to loan the midfielder but they say that initial approach has been knocked back.

If indeed Newcastle have indeed tried to get him on loan, it sounds like a waste of everybody’s time.

Leicester are third in the Premier League and hot favourites to qualify for the Champions League, are in the semi-finals of the League Cup, as well as into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

So why would they be letting one of their regular matchday 18 go out on loan elsewhere when competing in three competitions still?

The Sunday People are pretty shocking with their transfer stories so doubtful as to whether it actually happened.

Valentino Lazaro is though increasingly looking like a loan arrival that will happen, whilst reports elsewhere claim Mike Ashley has given the go ahead for three signings in total.

Only 12 days until the transfer window closes so the clock is ticking ever louder.

