Premier League relegation odds – Dramatic shift for Newcastle United with another defeat to Leicester

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after this latest round of games, Newcastle losing to Leicester.

Before the season started, the bookies made Newcastle United a comfortable mid-table finisher.

However, after 21 games it is interesting to see how they view it now, as we are now into 2020 and more than halfway towards the finishing line.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Thursday after Newcastle’s defeat against Leicester and the other New Year’s Day results:

As we enter this stage of the season, the concentrated number of matches means that things can/have change(d) very quickly.

These past 19 days have seen Newcastle play five matches and lose four of them, conceding 10 goals. The exception a very fortunate home win over Palace, Almiron scoring the winner with NUFC’s only real chance of the game.

The bookies now have Norwich (1/10) as very much goners, now seven points adrift of safety.

They then find it very difficult to separate the next three clubs who are only separated by two points, with Villa (5/6), Watford (5/4) and Bournemouth (11/8) seen as most likely to fill the other two relegation spots.

However, Newcastle are rated next most likely at 3/1, odds falling dramatically from the 7/1 they were before losing to Burnley 19 days ago.

Steve Bruce’s team and Bournemouth are in freefall and despite being above the likes of Burnley, Brighton and West Ham in the table the bookies still see Newcastle as more likely to be relegated.

With Wolves away, Chelsea home and Everton away up next, you have to fear the worst in terms of results and where Newcastle will find themselves when they get to February.

With 14 games to go, Newcastle are home to Norwich on 1 February and that could look a massive game when it comes around, unless something positive happens in the meantime for NUFC.

The current Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor (odds in brackets were before NUFC lost to Burnley 19 days ago):

1/10 (1/6) Norwich

5/6 (9/4) Aston Villa

5/4 (2/9) Watford

11/8 (3/1) Bournemouth

3/1 (7/1) Newcastle United

10/3 (4/1) West Ham

9/2 (5/1) Burnley

7/1 (11/4) Southampton

10/1 (9/1) Brighton

20/1 (20/1) Crystal Palace

40/1 (14/1) Everton

