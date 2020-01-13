News

Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves – One keeper clear of the rest…

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

For some, they would just look at which club concedes the least goals.

Which this season so far would be Liverpool, who have only conceded 14 in their 21 Premier League matches.

However, this conveniently ignores the fact that when the scousers play, they have control/possession of the ball the vast majority of the time and their goalkeeper rarely sees the ball, never mind having to make a save.

The official Premier League site have come up with the stats of which Premier League goalkeepers have made the most saves this season:

As you can see, one name is well clear at the top.

Martin Dubravka pulling off some more top class saves on Saturday that won Newcastle an unlikely point at Wolves.

Indeed, apart from Leno and Ryan, Martin Dubravka has made at least 25% more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper this season.

I will leave it to you to judge exactly how many places further down the Premier League table Newcastle United would be, if we’d had Darlow

or Elliot in goal instead of Martin Dubravka this season…

