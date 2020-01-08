News

Premier League form table ahead of Wolves v Newcastle United – Not looking great now…

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Wolves.

The form table not making such decent reading as we look ahead to Saturday’s match.

Newcastle having accumulated six points in the last six games, with two wins and four defeats.

That places Newcastle United sixteenth in the Premier League form table.

However, NUFC have lost their last three games and four of the last five.

A defeat on Saturday would place Steve Bruce and his team at the very bottom of this Premier League form table.

As for Wolves, they are 12th in the Premier League form table with two wins, a draw and three defeats.

However, that doesn’t give a totally accurate picture of what is very much an improving team who are seventh in the Premier League and only a point off fifth.

Two of their three recent defeats saw them lose to Spurs only in added time.

Whilst a narrow 1-0 defeat at Anfield saw them match Liverpool for shots and actually have more corners, with contentious VAR decisions going against them at both ends of the pitch.

Their last PL game saw a defeat at resurgent Watford but Wolves had 64% possession and played pretty well still, not deserving the defeat.

Only one point separates the two clubs in this form table but scratch the surface and it is really two sides heading in very different directions.

There is hope of a number of Newcastle injured players set to potentially be available but can that make the difference to a side who are on the slide, summed up by a woeful second half at Rochdale?

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Wolves’ last six results with latest one listed first:

Watford 2 Wolves 1

Liverpool 1 Wolves 0

Wolves 3 Man Utd 2

Norwich 1 Wolves 2

Wolves 1 Spurs 2

Brighton 2 Wolves 2

Wolves 2 West Ham 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2