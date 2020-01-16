News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea – Painful

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Chelsea.

The form table not making easy reading as we look ahead to Saturday’s match.

Newcastle having accumulated four points in the last six games, with a win and a draw, plus four defeats.

That places Newcastle United eighteenth in the Premier League form table.

Indeed, NUFC have only picked up one point from the last four matches.

As for Chelsea, they are seventh in the Premier League form table with three wins, a draw and two defeats.

A bit of a strange one though as this set of recent results include away wins at Spurs and Arsenal, yet home defeats to Southampton and Bournemouth.

The 1-0 for Bournemouth was a bit of a smash and grab as Chelsea dominated all the stats but just couldn’t score, though Southampton deserved their victory.

Chelsea had only three efforts on target and only 10 shots in total, the lowest in a match since Frank Lampard took over. Indeed the Chelsea boss admitted that his side are generally struggling to create a lot of good chances despite having plenty of possession. Maybe helping to explain the better results away from home when the opposition are more likely to be attacking and giving Chelsea’s players more space and opportunity when winning the ball and attacking themselves.

Interesting to see how it pans out on Saturday but unlikely that we will see Steve Bruce shifting from his usual over the top negative tactics.

Only one shot on target last Saturday at Wolves and Chelsea away is one of three Premier League matches (so far…) when Newcastle didn’t have a single effort on target.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

Chelsea’s last six results with latest one listed first:

Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Brighton 1 Chelsea 1

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Chelsea 0 Southampton 2

Spurs 0 Chelsea 2

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0