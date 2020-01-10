Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves on Saturday

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Wolves on Saturday.

After picking up no points and conceding nine goals in the last three Premier League games, Newcastle needing to bounce back.

Wolves have scored in 19 of their last 20 PL matches so Steve Bruce’s team will surely need to score at least once to have any chance of picking up a point or better.

With the following games being Chelsea home and Everton away, it looks a tough January in prospect for United.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as available, unavailable or doubtful:

Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle

Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo

Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto

With the help of that info, I have predicted the eleven players Steve Bruce is likely to play on Saturday.

Dubravka of course will start in goal, with I think a fit again Willems at left-back and Krafth on the right. Manquillo is definitely ruled out and even if Yedlin did declare himself fit, surely Steve Bruce won’t risk him after the injuries picked up this season due to taking too many unnecessary chances in players.

In the middle of defence, Fernandez will continue, whilst in the absence of Lascelles and Schar, I think Lejeune will move to be the right side centre-back and Clark beat Dummett to the left side.

Centre midfield looks set to be Hayden and Sean Longstaff in Shelvey’s absence, although Matty Longstaff could be a longshot.

Joelinton will continue as Steve Bruce himself confirmed on Friday, though almost certainly on the left in the absence of Saint-Maximin, with a fit again Andy Carroll through the middle. Miguel Almiron completing the line-up on the right.

The above gives me this predicted Newcastle team v Wolves:

Newcastle travel to Wolves who could go fifth with a win and potentially only three points off the Champions League placings.

