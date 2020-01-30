Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Norwich including three new signings

All eyes are now on the Newcastle team v Norwich on Saturday.

After a poor performance at home to Oxford in the FA Cup, Newcastle needing to bounce back.

Whilst the previous games saw four points picked up against Chelsea and Everton, a massive amount of luck was in play.Playing bottom club Norwich, Newcastle fans will be hoping/expecting a far more convincing display.

With away games against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Southampton amongst the following four games, as well as a home match against Burnley, a tricky set of fixtures coming up.

Saturday’s match will also be the first game after the conclusion of the January transfer window only hours earlier (11pm Friday 31 January).

I expect January signings to feature strongly in the starting eleven.

Martin Dubravka will of course be in goal, whilst as for centre-backs, I fancy it will be Schar, Lascelles and Clark who play, with Fernandez the unlucky one.

That is of course assuming Steve Bruce will stick with a back three/five and I’m sure that will be the case, at least for now.

Bruce is set to have two ideal wing-back choices to make their debuts.

I think Valentino Lazaro will obviously start and it will be at right wing-back.

Whilst on the other side, Wednesday night saw a Danny Rose loan move to Newcastle widely reported across the media, with the clubs set to formally announce today. I think he will go straight into the team, only 14 Premier League games remain and he has come here to play, whilst maybe harsh on Matt Ritchie, Danny Rose is a quality addition in the position.

With news this week that Jonjo Shelvey is out now with a hamstring issue, it makes the central midfield pairing easier to predict.

Sean Longstaff has been struggling and I expect Hayden to be in there alongside Nabil Bentaleb.

Who knows if Andy Carroll will make the squad this time but having been out with yet another (hip) injury, it will be the bench surely if he is involved.

Joelinton would have started regardless anyway I fancy and with both Saint-Maximin and Almiron sure starters, with hopefully more of a license to play further up the pitch in this line-up, that completes the eleven.

The above gives me this predicted Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka

Lazaro, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Rose

Hayden, Bentaleb

Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Joelinton

Three points would see Newcastle surely well on the way to safety, though if Norwich complete the double over NUFC, alarm bells will be starting to ring once again.

