Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings after the 1-1 draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

